Prince Harry catches Meghan Markle off-guard with cheeky engagement comment – watch

Six years ago, a very loved-up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down in Kensington Palace to spill the beans on their engagement.

On 27 November 2017, they were asked all the expected questions, from how the Duke of Sussex proposed, to Meghan's thoughts on joining the royal family, but there was one unexpected quip from Harry that threw his then-fiancée off. Take a look at the moment former actress Meghan – who is best known for her role as paralegal Rachel Zane on Suits – couldn't contain her giggles when the BBC asked about how she plans to use her bigger platform.

Once she recovered from Harry's cheeky tangent, Meghan replied: "I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition of this out of my career but into the role is that as you said the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on.

"Because very early out of the gate I think you realize once you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen to with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously.

"And at the same time, I think in these beginning few months and now being boots on the ground in the U.K. I'm excited to just really get to know more about the different communities here, smaller organizations we're working on the same causes that I've always been passionate about under this umbrella."

Harry added that "there's a lot to do" but their marriage and upcoming royal work marked a "new challenge" for the pair.

On giving up her career, Meghan added: "I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change."

Meghan also excitedly showed off her new engagement ring, which was a trilogy of diamonds from Harry's late mother Princess Diana and Botswana on a gold band.

King Charles' son had presented his partner of 18 months with the rock following a low-key roast during a wholesome Sunday afternoon at their former home, Nottingham Cottage.

He explained his romantic set-up in the Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. "I wanted to do it earlier. Because I had to ask permission from my grandmother, I couldn't do it outside of the UK. I did pop a bottle of champagne while she was roasting a chicken and that kind of slightly gave the game away," he began, before revealing he had set up a secret picnic blanket outside surrounded by electric candles and white flowers.

"In the little walled garden, overlooked by the staff flats, I got 15 of those electric candles," the Duke continued.

The couple tied the knot in May 2018 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, and they have since welcomed children Archie and Lilibet. Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2021 and relocated to Montecito, where they continue to live with their kids near Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

