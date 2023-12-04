Zara Tindall's unroyal wedding guest outfits: Mini dresses, thigh-split gowns & more

Zara Tindall has undergone an impressive style evolution from her first wedding in 1985 to her more recent outings for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal nuptials in 2018.

Gone are the days when mini dresses were her go-to ensembles; they have now been replaced by striking evening gowns and bold and beautiful colours. But that doesn't mean Princess Anne's daughter hasn't continued to model rebellious fashion choices.

From outlandish fascinators to bridal white ensembles, join us as we look back through Mike Tindall's wife Zara's style file and all the times she's given us wedding guest dress inspiration…

Santa Palmer-Tomkinson's wedding © Getty Back in 1998, when Zara was just 17, she attended the wedding of Santa Palmer-Tomkinson and Simon Sebag-Montefiore. Princess Anne's teenage daughter was photographed exiting a car outside the entrance of The Liberal Jewish Synagogue in St John's Wood, London, wearing a chic pinstripe mini-skirt and matching tailored blazer, both in a dark ebony hue. The royal slipped into square-toed black mules and accessorised with a black boater hat adorned with swathes of black fabric.

Prince Edward's wedding © Shutterstock For her uncle Prince Edward's wedding with then-Sophie Rhys-Jones, the 18-year-old wore an eye-catching floor-length gown. It was made up of a black column skirt with a thigh-high split and a royal blue and ebony swirl-patterned top with a plunge-notch, which she teamed with a matching bolero jacket. And did you spot her dark blonde pixie cut with auburn undertones?



The Prince and Princess of Wales' pre-wedding dinner © Danny Martindale She may have chosen a classic coat dress for the Prince and Princess of Wales' ceremony in April 2011, but she amped up the glamour days earlier for their pre-wedding dinner. Zara slipped into a fitted black dress with a one-shouldered neckline, styling her hair into an elegant updo and adding gold strappy heels.

Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding © Getty All eyes may have been on the royal newlyweds, but Zara also turned heads in her futuristic silver coat dress at Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding. Complete with a high neck, structured skirt and oversized bow detailing at the back, Zara's silver ensemble was paired with a fabulous floral fascinator designed by royally-loved milliner, Phillip Treacy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials © Chris Jackson Zara gave us a lesson in pregnancy dressing at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big day in 2018. She looked radiant in a teal coat dress that skimmed over her blossoming baby bump with features including a Peter Pan collar, oversized buttons and delicate navy embellishments. A bold floral fascinator and blue heels added the finishing touches to her attire.

King Charles III's wedding © Getty Zara opted for a psychedelic-print shirt dress and knee-high boots for the wedding of King Charles and Queen Camilla in 2005. Adding to her 60s-inspired ensemble, the royal added a black fedora and dangling pendant earrings.



Luke Harvey's big day © David Hartley/Shutterstock Never one to shy away from a bold print, Zara donned a unique cream suit emblazoned with oriental embroidery to attend the wedding of former national hunt jockey Luke Harvey and Georgie Brown at Lambourn Village Church on 19 July 2003.



Zara Tindall's pre-wedding party © Getty For her pre-wedding party on the Britannia in Edinburgh, Zara defied expectations in a chiffon mini dress and killer heels. Former England rugby player Mike Tindall's bride-to-be swept her blonde hair into an elegant French pleat and carried a statement rust-orange clutch adorned with a reptilian print.

Princess Eugenie's wedding © Getty The bolder, the better appeared to be the motto for Zara's effortless wedding guest dressing when she attended the nuptials of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. The royal, who was pregnant at the time, wore a cobalt blue coat dress and a fabulous silver headpiece embellished with swathes of silver fabric and botanical details.

