Why George, 62, and Amal Clooney, 45, share a special bond according to expert

George Clooney and Amal Clooney's unique bond remains a subject of admiration almost 11 years into their relationship.

Prior to their meeting, George seemed less inclined towards settling down, while Amal was carving her niche as an activist and human rights lawyer.

Today, they are inseparable, embodying both glamour and inspiration in Hollywood.

Celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman provides insights into their relationship.

"George and Amal's body language, when they're together on red carpets or in public appearances, has been consistent throughout their relationship," she tells HELLO!

"They stand together as if they are the bestest of friends, and are equals in their marriage." This is evident in their physical closeness and mutual support, seen in their frequent hand-holding and arms around each other, reflecting a strong bond.

Inbaal also highlights the couple's equality, noting their posture and independence. "There's not a leader and a follower in this marriage, they are equals," she states.

She also observes that they allow each other space for personal growth, evident in their differing directions and expressions in photographs.

Inbaal emphasizes the importance of their friendship and support in the longevity of their marriage. "Friendship and support are at the heart of successful relationships," she adds.

George and Amal's story began at George's house near Lake Como, Italy, in July 2013, under somewhat serendipitous circumstances. "A mutual friend of ours said, ‘I’m stopping by and can I bring my friend?’” George recalled. “And I was like, ‘Of course!’” His agent even hinted at the significance of this meeting, predicting marriage.

Their wedding in Venice, Italy, in September 2014, was a testament to their deep connection. George, speaking at the Celebrity Fight Night Gala in Florence, professed his love for Amal:

“I would just like to say to my bride-to-be, Amal, that I love you very much and I can't wait to be your husband,” he said.

The arrival of their twins in 2017 further solidified their family. George and Amal's journey from leading separate lives to becoming a united, influential couple whom Hollywood adores.

