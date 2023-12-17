George Clooney, 62, admits he’s ‘punching above’ his weight in his marriage to wife Amal, 45

George Clooney, during a recent interview, admitted he still feels like he's "punching above" his weight in his marriage to Amal Clooney.

The actor shared this light-hearted sentiment at a special screening of his latest directorial venture, "The Boys in the Boat," held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

"Yes, and I still do [think that]," George told Pagesix when asked about his thoughts on being married to Amal. He chuckled, adding that this feeling is likely a universal sentiment, "Everyone would say the same thing."

George, 62, and Amal, 45, an acclaimed barrister with notable roles in the UK government and the United Nations, tied the knot in September 2014.

© James Devaney George Clooney admits he married up when he wed wife Amal

The couple, who later welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in 2017, are also the driving force behind the Clooney Foundation for Justice, established in 2016.

As for Amal, her accomplishments extend to academia, where she serves as an adjunct professor of law at Columbia Law School. This powerhouse duo's commitment to human rights and justice is a testament to their shared values and aspirations.

© Getty George Clooney and Amal Clooney attended the LA premiere of 'The Boys in the Boat'

George's latest cinematic endeavor, "The Boys in the Boat," is a heartening tale based on Daniel James Brown's best-selling non-fiction book.

It narrates the inspiring journey of the 1936 Olympic US rowing team as they conquer incredible odds at the Berlin Olympics.

© James Devaney Amal Clooney made an entrance to the Albie Awards with her husband George Cloony

The film resonated with George on a deeper level, especially in terms of parenting. Reflecting on the rowers' struggles, he pondered the challenge of instilling a similar drive and understanding of hard work in his children.

"It’s a concern [and] I think every parent has the same concern," he shared. "Make sure that they understand how difficult … and struggling is a big part of learning, so yes, it’s always a question, that will be the great challenge of parenting.”

During a conversation with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America last Thursday, the two bonded over the fact that they are both fathers to twins; Michael shares twin daughters Sophia and Isabella – who recently started college – with ex-wife Jean Muggli.

© Neil Mockford George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the People's Postcode Lottery Charity Gala in 2019

When asked by the former NFL star what "the most surprising" thing about having and raising twins is, George first said: "Well twins tell you a lot."

He explained: "When you have twins and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are."

The Oscar-winner went on: "You try to give them some boundaries, and you try to give them things that you believe in, but they're just different [people.]"

George Clooney opens up about twins Alexander and Ella

He further noted: "They come out with an opinion, and it's amazing to watch how different my kids' personalities are," adding: "They're raised by the same parents, you know."

George also opened up about how he and Amal are still not only learning the differences between their kids but also establishing their family traditions.

With the holidays just around the corner, he said: "We're figuring out traditions, and I'm not sure what our actual traditions are going to be," and revealed: "The kids are still into all the Santa stuff, and it's fun."

