George Clooney and glam wife Amal's latest outing has special link to £3k wedding celebration

The Ocean's Eleven actor returned to a special restaurant nine years after their wedding

Venice holds a special place in George and Amal Clooney's hearts since it is where they got married back in 2014.

The couple returned to the Italian city this week ahead of the 14th Annual DVF Awards, where Amal will be honoured with the DVF leadership award for her global work for victims of human rights abuse.

WATCH: George and Amal Clooney's cutest moments of all time

Aside from work, Amal and George took the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane as they were spotted visiting Ristorante Da Ivo, where George dined the night before their ceremony.

© Jacopo Raule Amal and George returned to Venice for the DVF Awards

Photos show the 45-year-old lawyer looking glamorous in a slinky emerald green slip dress with her brunette hair falling in loose curls past her shoulders. Meanwhile, Ocean's Eleven actor George, 62, lent a helping hand out of their riverboat, dressed in a dark blue suit that complimented his wife.

© Getty George Clooney enjoyed dinner with Rande Gerber ahead of his Venice wedding

Back in September 2014, George reportedly gave just ten minutes' warning before he dropped by the restaurant to enjoy dinner with his friends, including Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford. According to the restaurant manager, Giovanni Fracassi, they dined on antipasto, pasta with truffles and mushroom risotto, followed by strawberries with vinegar and ice cream, as well as wine.

It reportedly came to a total of £3k, but the manager insisted the food and drink were on the house. "No, he didn’t pay for his night, I didn’t want him to," said Giovanni.

© Getty The couple got married in Venice in 2014

He added that George seemed relaxed and happy ahead of his wedding, with no signs of nerves impacting his appetite. "For a man getting married 10 hours later, he was really eating a lot. He sent back for seconds of a big plate of risotto, both times wiping his plate clean with chunks of bread," he joked.

© PIERRE TEYSSOT The lawyer and the actor had a civil ceremony in September 2014

"Then I gave him some Dai Dai mint and chocolate ice creams. He really likes them. He ate three and took three with him to eat in his room."

George and Amal's latest visit to the restaurant comes just weeks before their ninth wedding anniversary. The couple got married at the Palazzo Ca' Farsetti, where Amal wore a slick ivory power suit with a contrasting navy trim, from Stella McCartney.

© Getty Amal wore a Stella McCartney ensemble

They then had a larger celebration at Aman Canal Grande, Venice’s only seven-star hotel, and Amal looked stunning in a cathedral-length veil and lavish French lace Oscar de la Renta dress.

George spoke about the pair tying the knot in Italy, exclusively telling HELLO!: "We met in Italy. We have a home there. We knew that was where we wanted to get married."

NOW SEE: GMA star Gio Benitez' husband is more famous than you'd think – inside their love story