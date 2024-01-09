Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s body language at Golden Globes decoded by expert will take you by surprise

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent appearance at the Golden Globes caught significant attention, not just for their celebrity status, but also for the nuances in their body language.

Their entrance, a moment usually filled with glamor and coordination, was subjected to expert scrutiny, offering a glimpse into their relationship dynamics.

Celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman analyzed their red carpet entrance, providing insights into their individual demeanors and their interaction as a couple.

According to Inbaal, Jennifer exuded confidence and ease, which was evident in her body language.

"Jennifer's walk is no-nonsense and confident, she marches forward nimble, her hips sashaying. This type of walk suggests that Jen would like to draw attention to herself, she's comfortable when all eyes are on her," Inbaal explains to HELLO!

She further notes Jennifer's genuine smile and her open and natural facial expressions, indicating her comfort and happiness in the spotlight.

In contrast, Ben's body language suggested a different emotional state. "Ben's walk is uncomfortable and disinterested...

“He's stepping forward, shoulders back, head held high, which gives the initial impression of confidence, but when his wife talks to him, he looks surprised, as if yanked from a daydream.

“He turns and gazes at her face, his brow furrowed. This suggests that he is worried, he's not sure if he's doing a good job, and he's not entirely comfortable there," says Inbaal.

Inbaal also points out the difference in their physical interaction, with Ben often placing his hands in his pockets, a gesture that, despite appearing laid-back, actually reflects tension.

His facial expressions often appear sad, with a mouth turned downwards and eyebrows low, which could be interpreted as a sign of unhappiness or discomfort in the limelight, rather than with his relationship with his wife.

Jennifer, in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, brushed off concerns about Ben's demeanor, insisting he is happy and well.

"Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you. He is good. He is happy. I'm chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for," she stated.

This comment highlights Jennifer's awareness of the public's interest in their relationship and her assurance about the status of their bond.

The couple, who famously rekindled their romance after nearly two decades, has been in the public eye since their sensational reunion.

Their journey from their initial split in 2004 to their marriage in 2022 has been a source of fascination for fans and media alike.

While Jennifer has always been comfortable with public attention, Ben's discomfort with the spotlight, as observed by Inbaal, suggests a contrast in their personalities and how they handle fame.

