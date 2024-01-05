Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will do 'whatever it takes' to not lose each other again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, whose love story began in the early 2000s, quickly became a sensation in Hollywood.

Their collaboration on the film "Gigli" sparked a romance that outshined the movie's lackluster performance.

Despite their intense connection, the couple, dubbed "Bennifer," faced challenges and eventually called off their engagement about a year later.

A representative for Jennifer stated, "Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy," signaling the end of their first chapter together.

Both Jennifer and Ben moved on, finding love and starting families separately. However, fate had a different plan, and in 2021, amidst rumors swirling around Jennifer's split from Alex Rodriguez, the iconic duo rekindled their romance.

Their reunion, labeled "Bennifer 2.0," was swift and passionate, with Jennifer being seen at Ben's Los Angeles home and the pair enjoying a getaway to Montana.

They confirmed their rekindled relationship with a birthday post kiss on Instagram, and by April 2022, they were engaged again. Their love culminated in a wedding five months later.

The resurgence of Bennifer raises the question: Will Bennifer 2.0 last? Celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigan believes their relationship exhibits a deeper connection this time.

"There are two body language clues that tell us how close Bennifer 2.0 are," Inbaal shares with HELLO! She points out a New Year's Eve photo on Jennifer's Instagram story, showing the couple watching fireworks with their arms around each other.

"Jennifer's flexed muscles show that she's pulling her beau to her. This echoes quite a few other photographs of the pair together, where they're not just holding one another, but squeezing each other close. This is a sign of their deep emotional closeness and their unshakeable bond. Squeezy hugs and squeezy hand-holding signify a very tight connection in a relationship."

Inbaal also notes their synchronized movements, observed in photos of them walking or shopping, particularly around St. Barts. "They appear to walk in step more often than not. We forever see them matching each other's paces. When his left leg rises, so does hers. As it touches the ground, so does hers. When a couple walk in step, look in the same direction, and wear the same expression - which Ben and Jen often do - this is a sign that they are attentive to each other's movements and actions, and they are in sync with each other."

"The level of trust that this beautiful pair expresses towards one another, in holding each other tight and in being in-step with one another, lets us know that they'll do whatever it takes to ensure that they never lose each other again," Inbaal concludes.

Reflecting on their earlier relationship in the 2000s, Inbaal observes a stark contrast. "The glamorous couple's early 2000s images show them with mismatched expressions, usually Jennifer looking thrilled and Ben appearing disgruntled, showing that they disagreed often.

“In many of those photos, the couple's faces glance in opposite directions, letting us know that they had different goals for the future. Back when they were first dating, about 20 years ago, their joint appearances display no trust, no emotional bond, just a strong sexual attraction with their faces usually pulled close together."

In a heartfelt interview with Variety, Jennifer candidly shared that both she and Ben still suffer from PTSD due to their first experience as a public couple.

She reflected on their growth since then, stating: “We’re older now, wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”

