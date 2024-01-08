Jennifer Lopez reveals why marriage to Ben Affleck is her last in candid confession about past 3 marriages

It may have taken them over two decades and different relationships to find their way back to each other, but Jennifer Lopez is sure she and Ben Affleck are endgame.

The beloved couple first started dating in 2002, though they called off their subsequent engagement in 2004.

The Air actor was then married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, while the "This Is Me… Now" singer was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. However in 2021, the two rekindled their romance and finally made their way down the aisle in 2022.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez shares rare video of Ben Affleck on 51st birthday

Speaking with Variety on the red carpet of the 2024 Golden Globes, Jennifer not only dazzled in a Barbie-esque pink gown, but also dished on what made her sure her marriage to Ben was most definitely her last.

When asked how she knows that "this is it," she candidly declared: "Because when they say, 'You know,' you know."

Plus, she confessed: "And other times when you didn't know… you also didn't know," with a laugh, before adding: "I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time that you ever leap into anything."

© Getty Jennifer stunned in pink on the red carpet

She went on: "I do, anyway, not just in my personal life but in my professional life too." Next month, J.Lo will be releasing her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now, which pays tribute to her 2002 album This Is Me… Then.

MORE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will do 'whatever it takes' to not lose each other again

MORE: Jennifer Lopez admits she and Ben Affleck still have 'PTSD' from their first romance

When asked on the red carpet how Ben feels about her incorporating elements of their marriage in her music, she said: "I think, you know, he sees me as an artist, and he knows I'm going to express myself."

© Getty The singer attended the Golden Globes in support of Ben and his movie Air

She continued: "He's always my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his," before noting how glad she was to be attending the awards in support of him and his movie Air, which he directed, produced, and starred in alongside longtime best friend and collaborator Matt Damon.

"I'm so proud of him," she said, adding: "I love the movie and I do think it was one of the best movies of the year, so I'm happy for him and Matt who are both nominated." Air is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, while Matt is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

© MICHAEL TRAN Jennifer and Ben married in 2022

This year, the star-studded list of nominees also includes Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Leonardo Dicaprio, Timothée Chalamet, among others, which you can see here.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez serves an epic Christmas day look in the standout trend of 2023

© EliotPress / MEGA The two recently spent New Year's in St. Barth's

Hosting the night is comedian Jo Koy, while some of the presenters are Matt and Ben, plus Amanda Seyfried, Issa Rae, Julia Garner, Oprah Winfrey, and many more.

You can check out our list of predictions here, though among the most nominated films and television series are Barbie, Oppenheimer, Succession, The Bear, and The Last of Us.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.