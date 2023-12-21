Jennifer Lopez admits she and Ben Affleck still have 'PTSD' from their first romance

Jennifer Lopez has recently opened up about the lasting effects of the intense scrutiny she and her husband, Ben Affleck, faced during their initial high-profile romance in the early 2000s.

The couple, whose relationship began on the set of their widely criticized film "Gigli," faced an overwhelming amount of public and media attention that has had a lasting impact on them both.

In a heartfelt interview with Variety, Jennifer candidly shared that both she and Ben still suffer from PTSD due to their first experience as a public couple.

She reflected on their growth since then, stating: “We’re older now, wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”

© Getty Images Jen married Ben in 2022

Jennifer's revelation comes as she prepares for the release of her new album, "This Is Me... Now," which serves as a sequel to her 2002 album "This Is Me... Then."

The upcoming album is closely tied to her relationship with Ben and will be accompanied by a companion film that delves into their marriage.

J-Lo schools us in glamming up a fair isle sweater

While the specifics of the film are under wraps, Jennifer describes it as a "musical experience" that integrates music, visual elements, and an immersive narrative.

This project holds significant personal value for Jennifer, who sees it as an opportunity to follow her heart and express her journey through art.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked so in love

“As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it,” she explains.

The couple, famously dubbed 'Bennifer,' first sparked media frenzy during their initial relationship, with their public appearances and the failure of "Gigli" becoming hot topics. Jennifer's album at the time, dedicated to Ben, included tracks like "Dear Ben," further fueling the media firestorm.

© Getty The pair looked stylish at the LACMA Art+Film Gala

Their relationship became a target for both adoration and ridicule, with notable parodies such as the one on "South Park" contributing to the mockery.

According to Trey Parker, co-creator of "South Park," the parody even impacted Jennifer's professional environment, leading to tensions on set.

Jennifer and Ben's engagement in late 2002 was a major media event, but the relationship ended in 2004 after a brief engagement.

In the years that followed, both went on to marry and have children with other partners. Jennifer married and later divorced Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme.

Ben married Jennifer Garner and had three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with the couple later divorcing but maintaining a friendly co-parenting relationship.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.