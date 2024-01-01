Prince William will 'do things his way' in 'game-changing' 2024

The Prince of Wales is set to have a "game-changing" year where he will "do things his way," royal astrologer and Princess Diana's confidante, Debbie Frank, has said.

Reading what the stars have in store for Prince William, Debbie told HELLO! that 2024 will provide some "ground-breaking moments", particularly from June onwards.

"Prince William starts the year in planning mode during January and February as sensible Saturn schedules his responsibilities and commitments," said Debbie.

© Getty "We can expect William will 'make a difference' and do things his way," from June onwards

"Springtime is high profile with an eclipsed Full Moon on his Mars on 25 March, which he shares with [his wife] Catherine suggesting a team effort. This flows into the Full Moon on 25 April which puts him firmly on the map.

"In May, William rides high as generous Jupiter showers him with the feel-good-factor in terms of personal and public positivity."

One of the most interesting moments to look out for though is in mid-June, around William's 42nd birthday, when Uranus makes its once-in-a-lifetime crossing of Venus.

"The great mover and shaker planet Uranus encourages breaking with tradition and creating new initiatives," said Debbie. "We can expect William will 'make a difference' and do things his way during this time.

"Autumn is another big pulse point for the Prince. The eclipsed New Moon on his Mars in statesman-like Libra expands his reach in the world. October is going to be a power month for the Prince and Princess of Wales. The autumn and winter ready William for 2025 which continues to raise his star."

© Getty "October is going to be a power month for the Prince and Princess and Wales," said Debbie

Last November, the future King made headlines when he admitted that he wanted to "go a step further" than his family and bring real change to the causes he supports.

Speaking to British media during his visit to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize awards, William praised the royal family's work "spotlighting" causes, but said he wanted to do more than just be a patron.

Homelessness and climate change have long been issues that William has pledged to tackle over the years, as well as supporting men's mental health.

He admitted: "I care about so many things, and previously the family have been very much spotlighting brilliantly and going round and highlighting lots. I want to go a step further. I want to actually bring change and I want to bring people to the table who can do the change if I can't."

© Getty William taking part in the panel discussion at Earthshot+

William added: "I've been in the homelessness sector for a long time now, and so rather than just being patron, I want to do more. I want to actually build the homes, I want to provide them with the mental support, all the employment and the education they might need.

"So it's all these wraparound services, it's kind of going deeper and longer, than it is the case of just having loads of causes that you sort of turn up and keep an eye on… if you spread yourself too thin you just can't manage it and you won't deliver the impact or the change that you really want to happen."

