Andre Agassi's wife Steffi Graf models unconventional golden wedding dress in rare photo

Andre Agassi, 53, has been happily married to fellow tennis star Steffi Graf, 54, since 2001, but they have remained tight-lipped about their wedding and have shared next to no photos with fans. Luckily, one unearthed picture has shared a rare peek at Andre's beautiful bride, who chose an unconventional gown for their "private" ceremony.

Their love story began in 1999, shortly after Andre scooped the French Open title and divorced his first wife Brooke Shields. After dating for two years, Andre and Steffi tied the knot, announcing in a joint statement: "We are so blessed to be married and starting this chapter of our lives. The privacy and intimacy of our ceremony was beautiful and reflective of all we value."

The couple appear to have barely aged a day since their nuptials, with the groom sporting a wide smile in a dapper morning suit with striped trousers, a black tailcoat and a patterned grey tie. Also grinning for the camera, Steffi looked stunning in an ivory floor-length gown with a modest silhouette including long sleeves, a rounded neckline and a fitted waist leading to an A-line skirt.

Instead of traditional bridal white, the dress appeared to have a subtle gold jacquard print that caught the light, contrasting with her fuschia pink and white floral headband. A matching drop bouquet with trailing greenery and a long veil completed her bridal ensemble, while she kept her beauty look relaxed, styling her blonde hair straight.

Eight-time Grand Slam winner Andre made some rare comments about his wife – who won 22 Grand Slam singles titles and the Australian Open singles title four times – in an interview with Repubblica. He described her as "very different from me," stating: "She is like my mother. She is the solid rock in my family, a certainty, and she is predictable." The tennis coach added Steff is "also active, precise, so well organized."

Speaking of the lessons he's learnt in his marriage, Andre joked during an appearance on The Fox radio: "You pick your battles. The first battle that I didn't pick was bringing home my trophies, because if I bring home my trophies she brings home her trophies."

The couple are doting parents to two children: a son called Jaden, who was born in 2001, and a daughter called Jaz, whom they welcomed in 2003. Despite their accomplished tennis careers, Steffi and Andre revealed there's "no pressure" for their two children to follow in their footsteps. During a chat with HELLO! in 2017, Andre said: "No, not at all… My son's into baseball and my daughter gets into a lot of different things seasonally – dance one year, one part of the year kickboxing. She's really active, but there's no pressure. It's their choice and I'm glad they didn't choose tennis."

He continued: "It's a tough world. I want them to have choice and ownership of their choice. I didn't have that. I learnt what I don't want to do in many cases from my father."

