The Apprentice's Karren Brady discusses 'jealousy' and 'aggravation' in marriage with footballer husband

Karren Brady, 54, rarely discusses her marriage with former footballer Paul Peschisolido, 52, but she made an exception recently as she opened up about their home life with kids Sophia and Paolo.

Despite pointing out that their careers separated them geographically, with Karren staying at home while Paul travelled the world, she said they have remained a tight-knit family. Not only did The Apprentice star call her husband her "best friend", but she also shut down any implications that there was "jealousy" in her marriage.

"We’ve always been there for each other and supported one another. There’s never been any jealousy or one-upmanship or anything like that.

"What we have in common is the complete love for both of our children, and their health and wellbeing is at the centre of everything we do," she told The Sun, adding that they talk to their kids several times a week.

Former West Ham manager Karren continued by stressing that there is no "aggravation" between the pair, who got married in 1995.

"When you have aggravation at work, what you don’t want is to come home and have aggravation there, too," she said. "I haven’t deliberately set out to separate my work life and family life, but they are quite separate – mainly because my husband couldn’t care less what I do!"

Karren and Paul met in 1993 when she was managing director of Birmingham City, the club he played for. They got married two years later, with photos showing the bride in an ivory gown with a sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves. She teamed it with long satin gloves and a simple white bouquet, styling her long hair in an intricate bun positioned at the crown of her head.

An embellished hair accessory and a veil secured at the bottom of the bun added the finishing touches, while the groom looked dapper in a tux and bow tie.

Although they haven't discussed their relationship on many occasions since their wedding day, Karren joked that Paul "isn't romantic" and shows his affection through acts of service.

She told The Mirror: "Paul isn’t romantic, but I reckon he thinks he does romantic things. For instance, he’ll fill up my car with petrol for me, which is helpful I suppose. I can’t complain!"

