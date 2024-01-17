Margot Robbie's engagement ring will be your wedding inspiration for 2024

Margot Robbie has been married to Tom Ackerley for seven years now, as the couple caused a stir with their iconic engagement photo back in 2016. The cheeky photo, which she shared to her Instagram account before it was deleted, at first appeared to show Margot flipping off the camera.

But upon second glance, Margot was announcing her marriage to Tom, who she had dated for three years. The photo shows an iconic 1.5 carat pear shaped diamond in a pave setting on a gold band. The ring has a distinctive pink and white center stone which makes it particularly unique.

© @margotrobbie Instagram 2016 Margot's iconic engagement

The ring is, in fact, incredibly on trend. Pandora UK's latest study revealed that pear-shaped engagement rings ranked among the top 10 most sought-after styles in 2023.

According to Pandora UK's Emma Fox, there's a rising trend in 2024 of engagement rings with a distinctive center stone - just like Margot's.

"The allure of these rings lies in the individuality they offer, creating a more meaningful and symbolic representation for couples", she said.

© Jon Kopaloff A close up of Margot's engagement ring

Considering how gorgeous her engagement ring was, you can totally understand why she might have wanted to flaunt it in photos - as she did at Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards in 2017.

At the time, experts estimated the ring was worth between $20,000 to $30,000.

© Gilbert Flores Margot had fun with Tom at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards

Having been together for over ten years now, Margot Robbie still can't stop gushing over her love for Tom Ackerley.

© Kevin Mazur Margot with Tom

The star recently revealed that she is so lucky to be with Tom, who she first met on the set of Suite Francaise in 2013 where he was working as an assistant director.

"He likes being behind the camera. He’s not fazed by any of this stuff. He’s just the best."

"It's so fun," she continued. "I love the word 'normie,' yes, like all my friends, everyone's like, 'That's cool what you do but it's more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff.' And you're like, 'I know.'"

Together the couple run LuckyChap Entertainment, which has produced Promising Young Woman, Barbie, I, Tonya and Saltburn.

It seems that she was "always in love" with Tom, as she revealed to Vogue that before she met her now husband she was: "the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me."

"We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.'"

And then it happened, she explained "And I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"