Jennifer Aniston emotionally recalls the tear-jerking moment that made her fall 'madly in love'

Jennifer Aniston was part of one of the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards' most emotional moments, the tribute to Barbra Streisand, the honoree with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.

The actress, 55, was on hand to introduce the legendary entertainer, 81, along with Bradley Cooper, and delivered an emotional tribute beforehand.

In her introductory speech, Jennifer recalled some of Barbra's most memorable moments throughout her expansive six-decade long career, including Funny Girl, Yentl, A Star is Born, and many more.

© Getty Images Jennifer introduced Barbra Streisand at the SAG Awards

One of the most touching moments, however, was when the star remembered how she first developed an affinity for the entertainer as a young girl.

"Barbra's music was always playing in my house growing up," she explained. "And I remember so vividly the first time I heard that voice."

She described the moment as one that made her eyes tear up, sharing: "That voice! This feeling just washed over my entire body, my eyes just welled up with tears. And from that moment on, I was madly in love with Barbra."

© Getty Images The actress was joined by Bradley Cooper, presenting the star with the SAG Life Achievement Award

Jennifer went on to praise Barbra's talent being put on full display in 1968's legendary Funny Girl, her debut film role, which won her immense praise and a tied Academy Award for Best Actress with Katharine Hepburn (to date the only tie in the category). "Oscar voters agreed," Jennifer mused.

"Barbra did not just pave the way for us women, she bulldozed a clearing for us," she continued, mentioning all of the star's charitable efforts over the years as well.

© Getty Images The stars got the crowd emotional with their recollections of Barbra's legacy

Jennifer added: "I've been fortunate enough to spend cherished time with her over the years," also throwing in: "And I even got to kiss her at midnight one new year's eve! I'm telling the truth."

Barbra was greeted with a standing ovation and an audience that was already emotional from Jennifer and Bradley's touching introductions, and you can watch the moment she entered in the video below…

Barbra Streisand's moving speech at the SAG Awards

She started off her speech with a comedic beat, saying: "This is such a wonderful award to get, because you know in advance you're going to get it.

"And you don't have to sit there and squirm like I remember, wondering if you're gonna get it, you're not gonna get it. And if you don't get it, you're gonna have to put on such a happy face, 'I'm so happy to lose!'" she added jokingly.

Barbra even recounted her love for movies coming from her admiration for Marlon Brando, who she called "my first crush" when watching him in 1955's Guys and Dolls.

© Getty Images "I want to thank you for giving me so much joy, just watching all of you on the screen. Thank you for that."

While thanking the actors and directors she had worked with and seen bring their magic to the screen over the years, she sweetly concluded: "I want to thank you for giving me so much joy, just watching all of you on the screen. Thank you for that."

There was not a dry eye in the house during her speech, with audience shots showing Anne Hathaway, Billie Eilish, Meryl Streep, Kieran Culkin, and more wiping away tears.

