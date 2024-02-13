Tarek El Moussa shares update on where he stands with ex-Christina Hall after explosive split

Tarek El Moussa has recently shared an update on where he stands after explosive split from ex Christina Hall.

Speaking to E! News, Tarek opened up about his past struggles, including health issues and personal turmoil, that once hindered his ability to be the person he wanted to be, attributing his shortcomings to the immense stress and health battles he faced, including thyroid and testicular cancer, opioid use, and hormone treatments.

The realization of what truly mattered came crashing down on him when his marriage with Christina Hall ended. "The pain of losing my family was so much greater," Tarek confessed, underscoring the profound impact of his personal losses.

This moment of clarity led him to a path of self-discovery and a renewed commitment to fatherhood. "I'm proud to say I've been the absolute best dad possible," Tarek shared, reflecting on the deep bond he has forged with his children, Taylor and Brayden, in the aftermath.

Tarek's story is one of redemption and hope for parents in similar situations. He urges those facing challenges in their relationships with their children to believe in the possibility of change.

"I want to tell them you can fix it, you've just got to invest the time," he emphasized, highlighting the transformative power of dedication and love.

His relationship with his children, especially the moments of vulnerability and connection, have been transformative.

© Getty Christina and Tarek El Moussa share two children, Brayden and Taylor

"I'll never forget just crying. Because it was a defining moment of realizing what I had been missing and what's important in life," Tarek recounted, sharing the emotional journey of relearning to be a present and involved parent to Taylor and Brayden.

For Tarek, the journey also involved learning to balance his professional ambitions with his familial responsibilities. This balance, he admits, involves sacrifices, including waking up at the crack of dawn to ensure he can be fully present for his family.

© Instagram Photo posted by Tarel El Moussa on Instagram October 1 2023 where he is with his wife Heather and his kids Taylor and Brayden during his daughter's 13th birthday party.

"I will never make the same mistake twice," he vowed, demonstrating his commitment to not letting work overshadow his time with his children, including his youngest son, Tristan, with Heather Rae El Moussa.

The harmony in co-parenting and family life that Tarek now enjoys is also a testament to the healing power of time and forgiveness.

© Greg Doherty Christina and Tarek finalized their divorce in 2018

Reflecting on his relationship with Christina, he noted, "Time heals. And enough time has passed to where all the anger and rage and the negative thoughts, I feel like they're finally gone." This newfound peace has allowed them to focus on what's best for their children, fostering a supportive and loving environment for their family.

Tarek's narrative is a powerful reminder that personal growth and healing are always possible, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges. "The best thing that happened to me in my life, and the worst thing, was her leaving," he admitted,

