David Beckham reveals why he 'chose' Victoria Beckham as his wife

David Beckham opened up about the deep connection and admiration he has for his wife, Victoria Beckham, during a heartfelt conversation on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden.

At 48, David reflected on the journey of love and partnership he has shared with the former Spice Girl, now 49, highlighting the qualities that have made their bond unbreakable.

Initially drawn to Victoria for her beauty and allure, David candidly shared, "I really just fancied her. I did. I just fancied her. I didn't know what she was like as a person. I just actually fancied her like most people did at that time, and I didn't know who I was marrying [or] who I was going to be with for the rest of my life."

However, as their relationship deepened, it was Victoria's strength, work ethic, and role as a mother that truly captivated him, transforming initial attraction into a profound, lasting love.

Recommended video You may also like Victoria Beckham records husband David making their 'Beckham green juice'

David praised Victoria not only for her physical attractiveness but for her formidable strength and dedication as a partner and mother.

"I didn't realize what a strong woman she was, and that is what really attracted me to her more than anything," he explained.

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham with short hair smiles alongside her husband David Beckham

"I like the fact that she looks after me sometimes, most of the time, and you know, we've created this life with four amazing children, which are the most important things in our life, so that's why I chose Victoria... the way that she kind of runs the family."

"I like a strong woman, and I like the fact that she works hard. I like the fact that she's a great mum," he expressed, underscoring the integral role Victoria plays in their family's life.

© Getty David Beckham showed off his buzz cut during the 2008 Teen Choice Awards

The couple, who welcomed their first son Brooklyn in March 1999, solidified their commitment to each other in a lavish ceremony in Ireland on July 4, 1999.

Their family has since grown to include three more children: Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12. For David, the family they've built and the care Victoria provides are among her most admirable qualities.

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham at home in Cotswolds

He remarked, "We've created this life with four amazing children, which are the most important things in our life, so that's why I chose Victoria... the way that she kind of runs the family."

Reflecting on the early days of their romance, David reminisced about the moment he knew Victoria was the one he wanted to marry.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham 'Beckham' TV show premiere

It was while watching the Say You'll Be There music video, featuring Victoria in a "black catsuit," that he confidently told his roommate, "I’m gonna marry that one in the short black dress."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.