Victoria Beckham finally breaks her silence on husband David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos after 20 years

In a deeply personal and candid revelation, Victoria Beckham spoke out about the excruciating emotional turmoil she endured following allegations surrounding her husband David's purported affair with Rebecca Loos, nearly two decades ago.

During David's tenure with Real Madrid, rumors swirled, and Victoria confessed those following months were perhaps the most grueling of her life.

In an intimate conversation during their Netflix documentary, Beckham, Victoria shared: "It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us.

We were against each other... Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But in Spain, it felt disjointed." The profound pain from that period was evident, with Victoria admitting that she often felt isolated, even from David.

Equally reflective, David struggled to find words to depict their crisis in 2003, remembering how they felt like they were "drowning". He confided: "Every time that we woke up we felt there was something else... we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning."

As the world speculated, David recalled the daily agony: "I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes, 'How am I going to do this?'"

Amid the storm, the couple attended the London premiere of the anticipated Netflix documentary, Beckham. The documentary traces David’s journey from his early years to his recent venture as co-owner of US team, Inter Miami.

Present at the premiere were their children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Notable guests included Brooklyn's wife, actress Nicola Peltz, and Romeo’s girlfriend, model Mia Regan. Celebrities like James Corden, Tana Ramsay, and Gary Neville also graced the occasion.

The Beckhams' openness in the documentary seemed a testament to their desire for authenticity. They believed they no longer had "anything to prove."

Amid the Madrid ordeal, Victoria had remained in the UK to maintain stability for their sons, Brooklyn and Romeo. This separation exacerbated David’s sense of loneliness and isolation in Spain. He recounted, "I get sold overnight, the next minute I'm in a city, I don't speak the language. More importantly, I didn't have my family."

The couple's resilience, however, shone through. David expressed how vital Victoria was to him, noting that they had to "fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family."

As part of their healing process, the family relocated to Madrid, buying a home which Victoria took pride in decorating. Their son, Cruz, was born there, signaling a fresh start. Yet, Victoria admitted moving had its challenges, sharing her reservations and the strain it added to their relationship.

The couple found reprieve when they shifted to Los Angeles, where David played for LA Galaxy. Victoria spoke of the city with affection, describing it as "a place where everything was just so much easier... LA was a great place to live."

However, challenges persisted. Victoria expressed her exasperation when David considered a temporary move to AC Milan, reflecting on the sacrifices she'd made for the sake of their family.

Their journey, with all its highs and lows, culminates in the documentary's finale, depicting the family dancing joyfully in their Oxfordshire home. As they approach their 25th wedding anniversary, Victoria mused: "I feel happy now, I feel really content now," a testament to the couple’s enduring bond amidst life’s storms.