Victoria Beckham reveals the one thing she has kept hidden from husband David: ‘He’d file for divorce’

Victoria Beckham is well-known for her devotion to beauty and fashion. In a recent interview the former Spice Girl, who married soccer legend David Beckham in 1999, revealed the one thing she has kept hidden from her husband while discussing an interesting personal rule about her beauty routine.

"I'm obsessed with brows," Victoria confessed to Allure. She went on to share a surprising detail about her marriage: "My husband has never seen me without my eyebrows."

She believes that her eyebrows are so crucial to her appearance that David might consider ending their marriage if he saw her without them.

"My desert island [product] is definitely my brow," she told makeup artist Lisa Eldridge in a YouTube video on December 7. "You know, David has never seen me without my brow. Honestly, he'd file for divorce, he would."

© Getty Victoria Beckham admits that her husband has never seen her eyebrows

While Victoria is a self-proclaimed beauty aficionado, she does have her limits regarding cosmetic procedures.

Addressing rumors, she clarified, "People have also said that I've had a nose job. Never had a nose job, always had a nose like this." Her commitment to authenticity extends beyond her physical appearance.

© Getty Victoria married David in 1999

Reflecting on her challenging school years, Victoria opened up about being bullied and how those experiences shaped her parenting approach.

"My entire school life was a misery, an absolute misery. Kids can be bloody horrible,” she said.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham stunned with daughter Harper

Determined not to let history repeat itself, she emphasizes kindness and empathy in raising her children—Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. "I would never, ever allow my children to treat anybody like that...my kids are genuinely very kind. That’s the most important thing, isn’t it?”

Victoria also shared the core principles she instills in her children: “Work hard. Be kind. Be nice. Making eye contact is important. Be polite, shake hands, those kinds of things."

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham 'Beckham' TV show premiere

Regarding her daughter Harper's interest in makeup and beauty, Victoria encourages her to embrace her unique features. She recalled a conversation where Harper mentioned her gap teeth and a mole, to which Victoria responded positively, highlighting their uniqueness.

"That's your lucky gap," she reassured Harper. She even referenced family friend Cindy Crawford, noting, "Cindy was told to remove her mole, and that mole is what makes Cindy Cindy Crawford.”

