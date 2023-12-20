Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham reveals the one thing she has kept hidden from husband David: ‘He’d file for divorce’
Victoria Beckham reveals the one thing she has kept hidden from husband David: ‘He’d file for divorce’

The former Spice Girl married the soccer legend in 1999

British footballer David Beckham and wife pop star Victoria Beckham attend the MOBO awards at the Royal Albert Hall on October 6, 1999 in London.
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
Victoria Beckham is well-known for her devotion to beauty and fashion. In a recent interview the former Spice Girl, who married soccer legend David Beckham in 1999, revealed the one thing she has kept hidden from her husband while discussing an interesting personal rule about her beauty routine.

"I'm obsessed with brows," Victoria confessed to Allure. She went on to share a surprising detail about her marriage: "My husband has never seen me without my eyebrows." 

She believes that her eyebrows are so crucial to her appearance that David might consider ending their marriage if he saw her without them.

 "My desert island [product] is definitely my brow," she told makeup artist Lisa Eldridge in a YouTube video on December 7. "You know, David has never seen me without my brow. Honestly, he'd file for divorce, he would."

Victoria Beckham in black dress with hair up© Getty
While Victoria is a self-proclaimed beauty aficionado, she does have her limits regarding cosmetic procedures. 

Addressing rumors, she clarified, "People have also said that I've had a nose job. Never had a nose job, always had a nose like this." Her commitment to authenticity extends beyond her physical appearance.

Victoria on red carpet with David© Getty
Reflecting on her challenging school years, Victoria opened up about being bullied and how those experiences shaped her parenting approach. 

"My entire school life was a misery, an absolute misery. Kids can be bloody horrible,” she said. 

Victoria Beckham in white suit and harper in black dress© Instagram
Determined not to let history repeat itself, she emphasizes kindness and empathy in raising her children—Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. "I would never, ever allow my children to treat anybody like that...my kids are genuinely very kind. That’s the most important thing, isn’t it?”

Victoria also shared the core principles she instills in her children: “Work hard. Be kind. Be nice. Making eye contact is important. Be polite, shake hands, those kinds of things."

Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham 'Beckham' TV show premiere© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Regarding her daughter Harper's interest in makeup and beauty, Victoria encourages her to embrace her unique features. She recalled a conversation where Harper mentioned her gap teeth and a mole, to which Victoria responded positively, highlighting their uniqueness. 

"That's your lucky gap," she reassured Harper. She even referenced family friend Cindy Crawford, noting, "Cindy was told to remove her mole, and that mole is what makes Cindy Cindy Crawford.”

