Victoria Beckham shows off her rarely-seen smile as she hits the dance floor with David

David Beckham's eponymous Netflix docuseries has finally landed on the streaming platform following a star-studded premiere and private screening in London on Tuesday night.

The former professional footballer was surrounded by his family and friends at the glittering event, including his wife Victoria Beckham and their four children; Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

Following a preview of the first episode, which delves into the football star's legendary 20-year career, his wife Victoria was quick to share intimate photos from the post-premiere celebrations - and even gave fans a rare glimpse at her natural smile.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria and David danced together after the premiere of his Netflix docuseries

"Still making me laugh and I’m still teaching @davidbeckham to dance. We all love you so much and are so proud of you," penned the former Spice Girl, adding a photo to Instagram of her and her husband swirling across the dance floor.

Victoria looked radiant as she flashed a toothy grin at her husband of 24 years, switching up her signature 'Posh Spice pout' for a natural sign of affection towards David.

"Couple goals! The best!" commented a fan, as another wrote: "Wow, what a radiant smile you have.""Such a beautiful family! And to all haters, yes she is laughing! She looks good, she is stylish and has a beautiful family! Victoria, you are blessed," a third fan sweetly shared.

© Karwai Tang Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were in attendance at the premiere

Despite their apparent rock solid relationship, it hasn't always been plain sailing for the British power couple. In an episode of Beckham, brave Victoria made a deeply personal and candid revelation about the excruciating emotional turmoil she endured following allegations surrounding her husband David's purported affair with Rebecca Loos nearly two decades ago.

© Karwai Tang Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere

Breaking her silence for the very first time, the mother-of-four Victoria shared: "It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us."

Despite David's alleged affair rocking their marriage, the couple remained together for the sake of their two sons, Brooklyn and Romeo.

© getty Victoria Beckham recalled the time her marriage was in turmoil in the early 2000s

"We had to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family," David told the camera.

David and Victoria Beckham married on 4 July 1999 following a two-year relationship. The couple announced their engagement in January 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Brooklyn, in March 1999.

© Netflix Victoria and David have been married for over two decades

Their little boy acted as the couple's adorable ring bearer.