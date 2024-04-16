Victoria Beckham's 10 biggest PDA moments with husband David as she celebrates 50th birthday

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have been each other's biggest cheerleaders since they started dating in 1997, so the former footballer will be the first to celebrate his wife's milestone 50th birthday on 17 April.

The Spice Girls star married the England football captain in an Irish castle in 1999, four months after welcoming their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham. Their three younger children Romeo, Cruz and Harper followed.

Between Victoria's topless photos of David's gym-honed figure to David sitting front row at the designer's fashion shows and the pair's gushing anniversary tributes, they have made their admiration of one another no secret throughout the two-decade-long marriage. In a candid interview with Vogue, VB said: "We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit."

In honour of Victoria's 50th birthday, we've rounded up some of her most romantic, loved-up photos with her husband…

© Dave Hogan The engagement Love was in the air at the couple's engagement photoshoot in January 1998, which allowed Victoria to debut her three-carat marquise-cut diamond ring, estimated to cost £65,000. Donning matching black outfits, the couple were not shy about sharing a hug or kiss in front of the cameras.

© Dave Benett Private moment It's not clear whether David was whispering a secret in Victoria's ear or kissing her on the cheek, but one thing's for certain, the couple were enjoying a private moment at the 1999 MOBO Awards.

© Netflix Fairytale wedding As they exchanged vows at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin in July 1999, the pair were pictured sharing stolen glances, holding hands and posing for loved-up photos with their young son and page boy Brooklyn. And they couldn't help but share a giggle at footballer Gary Neville's cheeky best man speech...

© Dave Hogan Party PDA With all eyes away from them, the Beckhams enjoyed an intimate moment in the crowd at Party In The Park in 2000. David was spotted putting his arms around his new wife as she giggled at the affectionate gesture.

© AFP Moment of celebration Victoria was by England football captain David's side to celebrate when he was awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in 2003. The athlete tenderly placed a kiss on the singer's nose as she made a pout back at him. "I am honoured and privileged to receive this recognition. It's not just for me but for Manchester United, England, all of my teammates and my family," he said at the time.

© Kevin Winter Lost in the moment Victoria had her eyes tightly shut as she enjoyed a sweet hug with David while supporting him at The David Beckham Academy launch party in 2005 – the same year they purchased a home in Spain after David signed for Real Madrid. While the pair opened up about their difficult time relocating, this unearthed photo shows they didn't let it permanently come between them. "If I'm being honest it's probably the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life," she recalled in the Netflix documentary, Beckham.

© Ian Gavan/BFC Dinner date Fast forward to 2019 and the parents-of-four enjoyed a dinner date at London Fashion Week. Does anything say romance more than a pre-meal smooch?

Soaking up the sunset The sunset may have cast a soft red glow across the ocean in this incredible holiday snap, but the Beckhams were paying no attention to it. The couple were too engrossed in taking a kissing selfie in a photo David shared on Valentine's Day, captioned: "Happy Valentine's to an amazing wife, mummy and best friend. I love you. I mean, 'I just fancied her.'"

© Instagram Locking lips To mark Juergen Teller's exhibition at Le Grand Palais in January 2024, VB posted a series of photos on Instagram – including a very close-up shot of her locking lips with her husband. With her short pixie cut and David's long blonde locks, the picture appears to have been taken early in their relationship.

© Instagram Sweeping her off her feet After sustaining a broken foot at the gym in February 2024, Victoria has been struggling to walk and has had to resort to using a scooter for better mobility. But David didn't let that stop her from attending her fashion label's autumn/winter 2024 collection launch, taking the weight off her feet as he lifted her into a cute piggyback. "Always supporting me (literally) I love you so much @davidbeckham x Kisses x #VBAW24," she wrote.

