Death in Paradise stars' weddings: Ralf Little's 'on hold' nuptials, Kris Marshall's blizzard & more

Ralf Little, who played DI Neville Parker, first crossed paths with his fiancée and playwright Lindsey Ferrentino after he landed a part in her play Ugly Lies the Bone at the National Theatre.

They got engaged in September 2018, with the actor joking he got her a "free" engagement ring. He told The Mirror: "She said to me if she ever got engaged there’s only one ring for her – her grandma’s, it’s absolutely beautiful. And free. I was like, 'Brilliant!'"

Explaining their long engagement, Ralf revealed on The One Show that they had considered hosting their wedding on the sunny island of Guadeloupe.

"Well they're [wedding plans] pretty much on hold. [Lindsey] couldn't even come out to the island this time," he said, adding: "That was an idea she had, 'Why don't we get married out here?' I was like, 'Because I'm busy trying to film a TV show where I'm in every scene'." Ralf then joked: "She said, 'OK, maybe next year.' That's why I organised the pandemic, to make sure I had an excuse to put it down the line."