Death in Paradise stars' weddings: Ralf Little's 'on hold' nuptials, Kris Marshall's blizzard & more

Filming Death in Paradise requires actors to leave behind their homes and partners and travel to Guadeloupe for six months of the year.
While that could spell relationship trouble for some, many of the cast have managed to maintain happy marriages. From Kris Marshall's blizzard wedding photos to Nina Wadia's vow renewal dress, join us as we look back at the Death in Paradise cast's private relationships and big days…
Nina Wadia
Nina Wadia, who played Anna Masani, has had two stunning weddings with her husband Raiomond Mirza – first in 1998 and then again on their 25th anniversary in 2023.
The couple jetted to Croatia’s idyllic island of Losinj alongside their two children, daughter Tia and 16-year-old son Aidan for their vow renewal. "It has been a really big year for us in a lot of ways, so we thought: 'Let's do something special,'" she told HELLO!.
Speaking of her embellished Karen Millen dress with kimono-style sleeves, Nina added: "For my wedding, I wore a simple white and gold sari, so I wanted to do things differently this time and incorporate more of my British side than my Indian side – it felt right."
Ralf Little
Ralf Little, who played DI Neville Parker, first crossed paths with his fiancée and playwright Lindsey Ferrentino after he landed a part in her play Ugly Lies the Bone at the National Theatre.
They got engaged in September 2018, with the actor joking he got her a "free" engagement ring. He told The Mirror: "She said to me if she ever got engaged there’s only one ring for her – her grandma’s, it’s absolutely beautiful. And free. I was like, 'Brilliant!'"
Explaining their long engagement, Ralf revealed on The One Show that they had considered hosting their wedding on the sunny island of Guadeloupe.
"Well they're [wedding plans] pretty much on hold. [Lindsey] couldn't even come out to the island this time," he said, adding: "That was an idea she had, 'Why don't we get married out here?' I was like, 'Because I'm busy trying to film a TV show where I'm in every scene'." Ralf then joked: "She said, 'OK, maybe next year.' That's why I organised the pandemic, to make sure I had an excuse to put it down the line."
Kris Marshall
Kris Marshall married his wife Hannah Dodkin in 2012, two years after they began dating. They tied the knot in a low-key civil ceremony at the Swan Hotel near Wells Cathedral, witnessed by just 30 friends and family members.
The newlyweds were pictured kissing in a snow blizzard, with Kris looking dapper in a deep aubergine suit with a white shirt and a black tie, while his beautiful bride wore a figure-skimming wedding dress with silver embellished detailing on the bodice and down the back.
Keeping warm in the cool winter weather, Hannah layered a fluffy cape over her shoulders (which she later recycled) and wore her blonde hair in tight curls, finished with an embellished headband.
You may also like
Ben Miller
Ben Miller was married to his ex-wife Belinda Stewart-Wilson for seven years before finding love with Jessica Parker, whom he married in 2013.
He has rarely discussed his love life, but he previously described his divorce as "very amicable" and added that he related to his character in the sitcom I Want My Wife Back. "I’m much more attentive now," he told The Mirror. "I’m being all insecure and saying, 'You don’t want to leave me, do you!?'"
Ben admitted he left Death in Paradise in order to prioritise his wife and their children. "Two weeks after I arrived in the Caribbean, Jessica found out that she was pregnant. I've just got divorced and I've finally met somebody and now I'm on the other side of the world and we're having a baby," he said.
"There was a period of 18 months when I was only in the country for six months and in the Caribbean for a year. Absolutely amazing, but I thought, 'I've just messed up one marriage, I don't want to mess this up as well'.
"So I knew what I had to do to get my wife back - quit Death in Paradise!"
Élizabeth Bourgine
Élizabeth Bourgine met director and actor Jean-Luc Miesch while starring in the French TV series, Nestor Burma in 1982. The couple, who share a son called Jules, have remained tight-lipped about their nuptials, but Élizabeth joked that Jean-Luc is a big fan of her character Catherine Bordey.
"He always tells me, 'I love the way she speaks and the way she dresses because she's very sexy and colourful'. He just thinks that she's beautiful," he told HELLO!, adding that she travels home often in order to see her husband and son in between filming.
"I come for a week, sometimes two weeks, sometimes just four days and then go back," she said.
Ardal O'Hanlon
Ardal O'Hanlon is married to his childhood sweetheart Melanie O'Hanlon and they have three children: Emily, Rebecca and Red.
The Jack Mooney actor has kept his wedding private, but he has taken the opportunity to gush about his wife in interviews. Ardal said: "Melanie has been incredibly supportive of me all through my life. She was there before I ever stood on a stage.
"Even when I am thinking 'I would be rubbish at that', she would encourage me. I couldn't live this life without that kind of support."
