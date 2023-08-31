Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy celebrate special anniversary – see their emotional tributes

The New Kids on the Block singer and the Masked Singer judge tied the knot in 2014

It's a special day in the Wahlberg-McCarthy household, as Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy celebrate their wedding anniversary, marking nine years since they tied the knot on August 31, 2014.

The Masked Singer judge, 50, kicked things off with a heartfelt tribute to her husband, sharing a slew of photographs from their relationship over the years, including snippets from their wedding.

She sweetly penned: "As I reflect on our journey, I feel honored, grateful and blessed that I get to live inside the greatest love story ever lived.

VIDEO: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg renew their vows on eighth anniversary

"I'm grateful for your kindness that touches every soul you meet, and the love that has become the very heartbeat of my existence. As each passing year passes, I fall in love with you all over again. With you, every moment is a treasure, every memory is a masterpiece, and every day is a celebration of the beautiful love we share."

Jenny added: "Here's to us, my love – to the past we've cherished, the present we hold, and the future that awaits us. Thank you for being my partner, my confidant, and my forever love. Happy Anniversary."

New Kids on the Block and Blue Bloods star Donnie, 54, matched the sentiment with a heartfelt tribute of his own, featuring even more memories of their decade-long romance.

He wrote: "Happy Anniversary, Jenny! So hard to believe it's been 9 years already – the ride is so sweet! I love you more than I could ever describe. Thank you for taking care of my heart. I promise to keep taking care of yours. We're on to forever baby! Happy Anniversary!"

MORE: Donnie Wahlberg's wife Jenny McCarthy in disbelief as she shares family update

Jenny responded to her husband's message with: "My heart just grew an extra chamber. You are my world. You are my endless love."

Both Jenny and Donnie came into the relationship with previous marriages and children. Donnie was married to Kimberly Fey from 1999-2008, with whom he shares two sons. Jenny was previously married to actor-director John Mallory Asher from 1999-2005, and they welcomed one son. She notably also dated Jim Carrey for five years (2005-10).

MORE: Donnie Wahlberg gives head-turning look inside bedroom at Illinois home with Jenny McCarthy

Jenny and Donnie first met on Watch What Happens Live in March 2013, and it was revealed later that July that they had started dating.

© Getty Images The pair first met on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2013

On an episode of The View on April 16, 2014, a couple months before she left her co-hosting duties, the former Playboy model announced that they were officially engaged, with Donnie running out from backstage to the cheering crowd and hosts to embrace his then-fiancée.

MORE: Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy's bathtub inside Illinois home is straight out of Pretty Woman

They officially were wed in August at the Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois in front of 90 guests. Jenny was adorably also walked down the aisle by her son Evan, who was 12 at the time.

© Getty Images They announced their engagement on "The View" and married three months later

She told Us Weekly at the time: "He said to me, 'I have the most important job at the wedding.' He was perfect," and Donnie added: "I won the lottery. We are ready to live happily ever after."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.