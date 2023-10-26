Jenny McCarthy looks unrecognizable after 'natural' transformation – see Donnie Wahlberg's reaction

Jenny McCarthy sparked a huge response from her followers when she unveiled a "natural" transformation on Wednesday – but it appears no one was as impressed as her husband, Donnie Wahlberg.

Of course, in Jenny's typical humor, there was nothing "natural" about the 50-year-old's makeover as she completely transformed herself into Dumbledore for Harry Potter night on 'The Masked Singer'.

Sharing a video on Instagram featuring her co-star, Nicole Scherzinger – who was dressed as Hermione – Jenny startled her followers when she suddenly appeared on screen in full costume that included long gray hair and a matching long beard. Check out the video below…

RGjyImOk WATCH: Jenny McCarthy startles fans with unrecognizable transformation

Captioning the hilarious clip, the TV star jokingly penned: "Went for a more natural look this week on @maskedsingerfox. What do you think?"

Her followers were impressed with her commitment to the evening, with one commenting: "The way I just screamed and hollered has to be criminal!! Was not expecting that jump scare. You are freaking hilarious." A second said: "I never would've thought that you look so good even while wearing a beard."

A third added: "I don't know anything about Harry Potter, but I love love looooove this!"

A fourth gushed: "Jenny, so impressed that you decided to be in a costume, that typically isn't you. I loved you Dumbledore. You're a strong woman you don't care what people think. You don't have to be glam 24 hours a day, that's what I appreciate about you the most! You're real!"

Jenny McCarthy typically looks very glam

But it was her husband who seemed the most delighted, cheekily writing: "Please wear that home, Jenny. Thank you," followed by a red heart emoji. Jenny and the 'Blue Bloods' actor met in March 2013 and tied the knot at the historic Hotel Baker in St Charles, Illinois on August 31, 2014.

They recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Jenny paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband, sharing a slew of photographs from their relationship over the years, including snippets from their wedding.

© Instagram Jenny McCarthy looked unrecognizable as Dumbledore from Harry Potter

She sweetly penned: "As I reflect on our journey, I feel honored, grateful and blessed that I get to live inside the greatest love story ever lived. I'm grateful for your kindness that touches every soul you meet, and the love that has become the very heartbeat of my existence.

"As each passing year passes, I fall in love with you all over again. With you, every moment is a treasure, every memory is a masterpiece, and every day is a celebration of the beautiful love we share."

© Getty IMages Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy married in 2014

Jenny added: "Here's to us, my love – to the past we've cherished, the present we hold, and the future that awaits us. Thank you for being my partner, my confidant, and my forever love. Happy Anniversary."

Donnie, 54, matched the sentiment with a heartfelt tribute of his own, featuring even more memories of their decade-long romance. He wrote: "Happy Anniversary, Jenny! So hard to believe it's been 9 years already – the ride is so sweet!

© Getty Images Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg met on 'Watch What Happens Live' in 2013

"I love you more than I could ever describe. Thank you for taking care of my heart. I promise to keep taking care of yours. We're on to forever baby! Happy Anniversary!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.