Exclusive: RHOBH's Kyle Richards thinks it's 'funny' Rihanna thought Kyle and Morgan Wade were a couple

Kyle Richards knows Rihanna has been talking about her – and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star thinks it's hilarious. Rihanna surprised fans by taking part in a rare interview with Interview magazine during which she spoke about her love of the Bravo franchise and revealed that she believes Kyle has something romantic "with Morgan Wade".

"It's pretty funny," Kyle told HELLO! at the Women's Cancer Research Fund as she discussed how she had become "desensitized" to press attention over the past few years.

© Ella Hovsepian Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards walk the red carpet at Kyle Richard's A Night Of Music in support of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in 2013

"I don't know why though, but in these last couple of years I feel like everything I do is talked about and now I'm sort of desensitized to the headlines," Kyle admitted.

"I've seen so many lies, I've seen so many truths, I've seen things that are just shocking to see in writing, so now I'm just sort of desensitized. I think there's probably nothing that I can read about myself that would shock me at this point."

© Instagram Kyle with Rihanna and three of her daughters

Over the past 18 months, Kyle and Morgan have built a strong friendship – they even have matching tattoos – and all eyes have turned to whether there is more to their relationship,especially after Kyle's marriage ended to Mauricio Umansky after 25 years.

Kyle has always denied there is anything romantic in nature in their friendship.

The mom-of-four girls is now the last remaining original housewife in the series, and she looked back over the last 14 years, admitting that she "would never have imagined that I would be in the situation that I am in today".

"But life falls and it's all about how we handle those situations, so I'm just trying to be strong and take care of myself and do the best I can for myself and for my daughters," she concluded.

© Ron Galella Kathleen Richards (left) with her daughers Kyle and Kim in 1983

Kyle's mother sadly died after a battle with breast cancer and she shared that "any chance" to help raise funds for the disease she will be there.

"I come from a family of all women, I have four daughters and I'm one of three sisters [so this cause] is very important to me," she added, revealing she is having ongoing conversations with her four daughters about women's health.

"I think it's really important to be tested because it's not just the BRCA gene, there are other tests that you can do, and then you can get the mammograms. My mom kept putting hers off because she was afraid, and I really believe that if she had had her mammograms regularly, she would be here today. I just can't stress that enough not to be afraid to do it – it's not fun to do, but when you get the clearance, you're all good."