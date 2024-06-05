The Duke of Westminster's socialite sisters' wildly different 'secret' weddings revealed

All eyes are on Hugh Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster as he prepares to wed his sweetheart Olivia Henson this week.

The most-anticipated society wedding of the year, in which the Prince of Wales is usher, will be held at Chester Cathedral, followed by a glittering reception at the Grosvenor family's ancestral seat, Eaton Hall.

Hugh, known as 'Hughie' to his closest friends, is one of Britain's wealthiest landowners after inheriting his late father's £10 billion estate aged 25.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the Duke of Westminster

It is therefore no surprise that the Grosvenor wedding is likely to be a no-expenses spared occasion, with the Duke and his soon-to-be Duchess of Westminster set to tie the knot in the presence of 400 people, followed by a more intimate next-day affair.

Despite the family's high-profile status, romance isn't always something they publicise. Hugh's sisters Lady Viola Grosvenor and Lady Edwina Grosvenor both opted to wed in secret, with nobody but their closest friends and family present.

In light of the most talked about wedding of 2024, HELLO! revisits the late sixth Duke of Westminster's children's glorious nuptials…

Lady Tamara van Custem's 'royal' wedding, 2004 © Tim Graham Edward Van Cutsem and Lady Tamara Grosvenor married at Chester Cathedral in 2004 Lady Tamara, the eldest of Hugh's sisters, brought Chesire to a near-standstill when she graced the steps of Chester Cathedral on the arm of her new husband, Edward van Cutsem on 6 November 2004.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attend the wedding of Edward van Cutsem and Lady Tamara Grosvenor In what was dubbed "Chesire's royal wedding" at the time, thousands of well-wishers lined the narrow streets to try to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds - and their royal guests - which included Prince William, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

© Getty Lady Tamara's dress was designed by Bruce Oldfield Lady Tamara, who retained her title but took her husband's surname, was a radiant bride in an elegant ivory silk georgette gown by Bruce Oldfield, the sartorial mastermind behind Queen Camilla's historic Coronation gown.

© Tim Graham The bridge wore a tiara designed by Carl Faberge The bride's exquisite wedding dress was embroidered with rows of delicate antique silk rosebuds and featured a regal two-metre-long train. Lady Tiara was every inch society's diamond at the time as she glittered in a Carl Faberge tiara. The late Duke of Westminster was believed to have given his daughter a wedding gift of £10 million.

Lady Edwina Grosvenor's elopement, 2010 © Getty Lady Edwina and her husband, Dan Snow, at Harry and Meghan's wedding When Hugh's second eldest sister Edwina married her fiancé Dan Snow after just a year of dating, they did so in private, without so much as a whisper about their nuptials until after they had said 'I do'. "Neither of us has ever wanted a big white wedding," the couple said, per the Daily Mail. "We are delighted we have been free to plan a simple and relaxed wedding exactly as we wished, with our families around us." The couple chose to have a low-key ceremony at Bishop’s Lodge in Woolton, Liverpool, attended only by family members.

Lady Viola Grosvenor's wedding, 2022 © Getty Lady Viola Grosvenor at Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018 The spotlight didn't tempt Lady Viola Grosvenor, Hugh's younger sister, who chose to wed her Dragoon Guards officer husband, Angus Roberts, in secret. In 2022, the Daily Mail Eden Confidential reported that the couple wed in a private UK ceremony "unknown to anyone outside her tight circle of family and friends", which was followed by a second, larger celebration in Africa.