The Duke of Westminster's grand home where multi-billionaire will live with bride Olivia Henson

Prince George's godfather the Duke of Westminster is set to marry Olivia Henson on Friday, leaving royal followers wondering where the newlyweds will spend their days once they have tied the knot.

The groom-to-be, Hugh Grosvenor, 33, became the Duke of Westminster in 2016 upon the death of his father. He inherited his share of the family's £9 billion fortune and thus a share in the Grosvenor property company's wealth of London real estate.

Hugh Grosvenor will marry Olivia Henson on 7 June

Tatler reported that the company owns 50% of Mayfair and 300 acres in Belgravia, as well as estates in Scotland, Spain, Liverpool, and Tokyo. The landowners have even gone state-side, buying a 'large chunk' of Silicon Valley, and the entirety of Annacis Island, off Vancouver.

And yet, the newlyweds are moving away from the hustle and bustle and will settle down at Eaton Hall, the family's estate in Cheshire.

© Alamy Eaton Hall is surrounded by woodland

Hugh and his siblings Lady Tamara, Lady Edwina, and Lady Viola all grew up at the sprawling 10-acre estate which has been in the hands of the Grosevenors since the 15th century. The home is quite the country manor, surrounded by formal gardens, parkland, farmland, and woodland.

Remaining vogue has topped the priority list for years when it comes to the upkeep of the gardens. For over 500 years the gardens have changed to fit in with contemporary fashions.

© Alamy Eaton Hall dates back to 17th century

Eaton Hall's impressive grounds

Since the 1990s, garden designers Arabella Lennox-Boyd and Vernon Russell Smith have been commissioned by the late 6th Duke and his wife, Natalia to develop the outside space which partly acted as an airfield during World War II.

The 17th-century property had deteriorated over time and in 1960 was demolished and recased in the 1980s to create a French chateau-style home that stands to this day. However, the chapel and many of the outbuildings were retained.

Though Eaton Hall is the private residence of the Grosevenors, they open the gardens three times a year for charity fundraising.

In line with their move back to Cheshire, Hugh will marry his Marlborough College alumna bride at Chester Cathedral. Their nuptials will take place in the presence of Prince William and Prince George is also expected to make an appearance.

© Getty Hugh is a close friend of Prince William

"We’ll be building our lives together and we're slowly transitioning to move up from London and be much more permanent here and really putting roots down. So yes, it was a really easy decision in the end," the bride-to-be told The Standard.

© Getty The pair will marry at Chester Cathedral

Hugh's move to be immersed in the countryside as he puts down permanent roots is hardly a surprising one. King Charles' godson is the president of The Country Trust, a charity that encourages less-advantaged children to visit farms across Britain.

© Getty Hugh Grosvenor's parents Gerald and Natalia Grosvenor have owned the estate for years

In an interview with the Telegraph, the charity's CEO Jill Attenborough revealed that the Duke is "genuinely inspired by the land."