Celebrity Gogglebox recently returned for a new series and some of our favourite famous faces are back on the sofa to give their hilarious takes on the week's TV.

One pairing who have appeared on the show plenty of times before is actor and comedian Stephen Mangan and his sister, Anita.

Apart from looking alike, the pair seemingly have a great bond and close relationship and are often bouncing off each other's humour.

© Dave Benett/BAFTA Stephen Mangan attends the Champagne Taittinger reception at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024

Ahead of the new episode, find out more about Stephen Mangan and his family here.

Who is Stephen Mangan's wife and children?

Stephen is best known for roles in comedy shows like Episodes, Green Wing and, more recently, The Split, but his wife is no stranger to TV work either.

© Jeff Spicer Stephen Mangan and Louise Delamere attend the Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of "Wonka" at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England

Stephen is married to actress Louise Delamere who has appeared in shows like Holby City and Channel 4's No Angels.

Not much more information is known about their marriage and family as they choose to keep their personal life private and away from the spotlight, but the couple married in 2007 and share three sons together: Harry, Frank and Jack.

Stephen Mangan's lookalike sister and Celebrity Gogglebox partner

Stephen has two sisters, Lisa and Anita. Anita joins Stephen on Gogglebox but the Channel 4 programme isn't the first time they've collaborated together having written multiple children's books together including their most recent, The Day I Fell Down the Toilet.

In 2022, Stephen and Anita spoke to The Guardian about their close bond.

Stephen and his sister Anita on Gogglebox View post on Instagram

"There were only 14 months between us, so I can’t remember life without her," said The Split actor. "We were very close, even in our teens."

Anita said: "Stephen’s been acting since he was about seven. At school he did Beauty and the Beast, in which he played Beauty in an auburn wig. I remember people coming up to us and saying, "He's so good, he’s so talented!' and I'd think, 'No he’s not. He’s Stephen.'"

Stephen Mangan's heartbreaking family tragedy

Stephen has been open about the tragedy he and his siblings went through when their parents died. Their mother died of cancer and 14 years later their father passed away from a brain tumour.

Stephen told the Guardian: "When she died, and when Dad died 14 years later I was so grateful that we were always very open in expressing how we felt. We would go out for meals and it would end up with us sitting around a table in a hysteria of tears."

© Dave Benett Stephen Mangan attends the press night after party for "The Unfriend" at Luci on January 9, 2024 in London, England

The actor also explained how they used comedy to get them through dark times. He told the Independent previously: "When I was going through the most traumatic and difficult times of my life, when I was watching my parents die, there were moments where things were funny.

"Now you could stand at the side and go, ‘Oh you find it funny that your mum’s dying? You find it funny that your dad’s dying?’ No. But as a human being, that ability to find humour in the darkest moments can save you.

"In the bleakest, darkest moments, comedy can throw a light."