Norway's Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett surprise wedding guests with spectacular salsa dance – watch

"Sexy and cool" welcome drinks and a boat party are not enough to commemorate the union of Princess Martha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett.

After travelling from Hotel 1904 in Alesund to Hotel Union in Geiranger, guests prepared for the third event in the incredible three-day itinerary – the salsa party.

As is expected, Martha and Durek were the first on the dancefloor, looking loved-up as they showed off their dance moves at the Latin American-themed pre-wedding event. Watch the happy couple in the exclusive video…

Norway's Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett's incredible salsa dance at pre-wedding party

The evening also offered another opportunity to catch sight of Martha's bridal style. Looking the epitome of elegance, King Harald's daughter wore a stunning pale pink dress by Tina Steffenakk Hermansen and jewellery by Caroline Svedbom. Beauty-wise, she enhanced her features with a flawless complexion and dramatic long lashes. Her hair was style in a loose chignon.

Meanwhile, Durek ensured he showcased his unique sense of style too, opting for trousers by Holzweiler, jacket by Pearl Octopussy and sparkly shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Music and dancing are some of Durek's biggest passions. In an interview with Digital Journal, the groom – who released a single called 'My House' in 2022 – explained: "I love House Music and I love performing and dancing. This drives the music I make and the writing."

He continued: "It’s not a forced thing, it's actually a playful exploration into the unseen. Being a shaman, music gives me a chance to re-center myself, and realize what’s really important, which is freedom of expression.

"I believe It can only be found when we surrender to the bass. I believe that god is the music and the music is god."

Martha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett pose for exclusive pre-wedding shoot with HELLO!



He added on Instagram: "I love making dance tracks for DJs. It brings me joy to go into a studio and make magic. I can create different characters in my music and explore through them in the track. This is one of many things people may not know about me."

Durek previously hinted that the couple's relationship is very playful as he praised Martha for joining him to play video games, dance, do cartwheels and skip down the street.

Four proposals

Princess Martha Louise was given a stunning emerald and diamond engagement ring

Crown Prince Haakon's older sister started dating the Californian spiritual healer in May 2019 and the couple announced their engagement in June 2022 following Durek's three planned engagements.

Durek had originally hoped to travel to Disneyland to create a fairytale proposal with the help of Playboy star Holly Madison.

Before he could execute his plan, Martha confronted him and convinced him to choose a different location. Durek admitted to HELLO!: "She can read my mind. When I thought about asking her to marry me at Disneyland, which we love, she called me to tell me not to."

The shaman praised his fiancee's playful side



After planning another two locations, he came up with a cunning plan to surprise his partner. "She also knew when I considered a yacht in Turkey or Lake Tahoe. Then I realized how to block her – by thinking of five places at once," he added.

He popped the question in the shade of an oak tree in the Californian countryside in June 2022, presenting his bride-to-be with a unique Brazilian emerald and diamond ring designed with the help of his friend Jo Sangalang Smith.

Final wedding thoughts

© Getty Geiranger fjord near the village of Geiranger, Norway where Princess Martha Louise and shaman Durek Verrett will tie the knot

After two years of planning their big day, Martha said she couldn't wait to gather her closest friends and family for the big day.

"It feels amazing to be marrying Durek and I'm so happy the day is almost here. The surroundings are gorgeous – it's one of the most beautiful places I know," Martha told HELLO! at the Edvard Munch hotel near Oslo ahead of the festivities.

"Even if there are a few glitches, we can still gaze at the stunning scenery," she added.

