Princess Märtha Louise's heartfelt heirloom tiara decoded

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway's sister Märtha Louise looked sensational as she exchanged vows with Durek Verrett in Geiranger on Saturday 31 August.

The clairvoyant, 52, and the sixth-generation shaman's three-day festivities reached a pinnacle on Saturday as they gathered friends and family at the four-star Hotel Union for the ceremony, led by parish priest Margit Lovise Holte and covered exclusively by HELLO!.

Durek Verrett and Martha Louise of Norway married on Saturday 31 August in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO!

Märtha Louise walked down the aisle in a bespoke ivory wedding dress by Tina Steffenakk Hermansen featuring a sleeveless V-neck bodice, ornamental flowers on the shoulders, and a statement detachable train that largely hid her gold shoes.

Perhaps most remarkable was the bride's sentimental pearl tiara from Garrard, which was given to her on her 18th birthday in 1989 by her grandfather King Olav V of Norway. Aptly named King Olav’s Gift Tiara, the petite white gold diadem is made up of scattered ears of wheat set with small pearls and topped with six more pearls.

Märtha Louise wore King Olav’s Gift Tiara, which she received on her 18th birthday



"I’ve worn it many times since then," she told HELLO!, referring to events such as Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik of Denmark's silver wedding anniversary in 1992 and Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's wedding in 2004.

"It’s the 'something old' part of my wedding outfit, while the new element is my dress and the 'something blue' is Durek’s special Quinterium symbol embroidered inside," she explained.

© Maja Moan The bride showed off her Tina Steffenakk Hermansen wedding dress as she posed with family

Alongside her headpiece, Märtha Louise secured a veil into her elegant half-updo, which saw the ends of her long brunette hair twisted into effortless waves. Soft bridal makeup highlighted her natural beauty, with mascara drawing focus to her blue eyes and a sweeping of blush emphasising her chiselled cheekbones.

Not one to be upstaged, her husband Durek looked equally striking in a black and gold bespoke Charles & Ron tux with paisley patterned arms and a tie-knot.

© Getty The couple's wedding rings were by Joy Sangalang Smith

The couple exchanged rose gold and diamond rings made by his friend and jeweller Joy Sangalang Smith, who was also responsible for Martha Louise's engagement ring. "I had our wedding bands made in the old Viking way. The runes engraved in the gold mean ‘love’s flame’ so when two flames come together we create love’s fire," the groom told HELLO!.

As befits a royal wedding, the occasion was a glamorous affair, with male guests asked to wear tuxedos and female guests encouraged to dress in long ball gowns. However, they were requested not to wear white – a colour that is traditionally reserved for the bride.



First wedding

© Getty Princess Martha Louise and Ari Behn got married in May 2002 and split in 2017

This marks Märtha Louise's second wedding; she was previously married to Ari Behn from 2002 to 2017. For her first wedding 22 years ago, the royal looked stunning in a simple sleeveless gown layered with a Swarovski crystal-encrusted coat dress by Norwegian designer Wenche Lyche.

She accessorised with a special family heirloom, the replica of Queen Maud's Pearl Tiara. The original, which belonged to Märtha Louise's great-grandmother Queen Maud of Norway, was stolen in the nineties.

The former couple welcomed children Maud, Leah and Emma before splitting in 2016 and divorcing the following year. Two years later, the author took his own life on Christmas Day.

Fjord wedding

The royal and the shaman got married at four-star Hotel Union



Märtha Louise and Durek confirmed their relationship in May 2019, after meeting through mutual friend Millana Snow the year before.

Following a three-year romance, the spiritual healer proposed in the shade of an oak tree in the Californian countryside in June 2022 – after his three former proposal ideas were scuppered.

Märtha Louise exuded bridal radiance in a coordinating pink look alongside Durek Verrett at their pre-wedding party on Thursday



Two years of planning went into their wedding weekend, with celebrations spanning three days. Festivities kicked off on Thursday with a meet-and-greet party with a "sexy and cool" dress code in the garden of Hotel 1904 in Ålesund city, followed by a boat trip along the Geiranger Fjord to Geiranger village on Friday.

© Alamy The couple raised a toast with their guests during the boat party on Friday

The second evening saw guests gather for a Latin American-themed pre-wedding party with salsa dancing at the venue, Hotel Union. Take a look at the moment Märtha Louise and Durek hit the dancefloor...

The couple exchanged personal vows in an emotional ceremony on Saturday, led by parish priest Margot Lovise Holte. Crown Prince Haakon also did a bible reading before guests gave the newlyweds a standing ovation.

The couple have been open about overcoming challenges in their relationship, but Durek sweetly concluded: "I never thought I’d find a woman who’d be able to love all of me. But I always dreamed of a woman like that and I found her.

"I’m the happiest man because I get to spend the rest of my life with her. I can’t wait to see her and share things with her. Love transcends all things because love is the original energy that we all are on this planet. It triumphs over everything."



