Strictly's Karen Hauer shares steamy hot tub photo with new partner Simon following 'tearful' split

Karen Hauer, 42, shared a peek inside her romantic date nights with her new partner Simon Davidson, six months after her emotional split from her ex-husband Jordan Wyn-Jones.

The Strictly Come Dancing star has posted a string of loved-up photos with Simon since going public with her relationship in January 2024. The latest showed Karen and Simon enjoying a relaxing weekend away at the Everything Retreat in Ribble Valley, where they appeared to enjoy a romantic evening in the hot tub.

© Instagram The couple enjoyed a hot tub date during their weekend away

Resharing a steamy snap of them cuddling in the dark, seemingly topless, Karen added a heart emoji. Meanwhile, Simon made his affection clear in his Instagram caption which read: "This just keeps getting better."

Several other photos also showed the pair enjoying a cosy dinner, with Karen looking chic in a black crop top.

© Instagram Karen and Simon have shared several loved-up photos since confirming their relationship in January 2024

Karen and sportsman Simon sparked romance rumours when they were spotted leaving a Birmingham hotel where Karen was staying during the Strictly tour. He confirmed their romance by posting a photo of them cuddling alongside the caption: "Things can change in an instant [heart emoji]. Try to live in the moment you never know what may happen #love #2024 #live #38."

Karen's split from Jordan Wyn-Jones

Karen has previously been married three times – first to dancer Matthew Haer from 2000 to 2009, followed by fellow Strictly star Kevin Clifton from 2015 to 2018, and fitness instructor Jordan Wyn-Jones from 2022 to 2023.

© Getty Karen Hauer and Jordan Wyn-Jones' marriage ended in 2023

Jordan opened up about their tearful split in November 2023, admitting Karen's busy work schedule and their differing views on starting a family were large factors in their decision to end their marriage.

"It’s a bit of a love story, a sad story," he told The Mail on Sunday. "Karen’s dedicated to her career, which she has worked really hard for. She’s amazing and I admire her for it. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to marry her – because of how powerful she is.

"But we wanted different things. There was a plan about having children but then there wasn’t a plan."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Look back at Karen Hauer's Strictly career after she became the longest-serving female pro dancer

He added: "A lot of tears and sadness. We didn’t want to let go of each other but we’re also not right for each other. This is the perfect moment for us to love each other and leave each other."

Karen has remained private about the end of her 16-month marriage, but she has made it no secret that she has found love again with Simon.

READ: I took my Strictly superfan mum to the live tour and it surpassed our expectations