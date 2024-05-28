Gemma Atkinson comments on time apart from fiancé Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson, 39, spent some quality time with her daughter Mia as she discussed spending time apart from her fiancé Gorka Marquez, 33.

Alongside a selfie with her lookalike daughter, showing them eating ice cream on the sofa at home, former Hollyoaks actress Gemma explained that she has only seen the Strictly star on a handful of occasions in almost two months.

© Instagram Gemma revealed she is missing spending time with Gorka Marquez

"We're set to watch episode 4!" began the mother-of-two, in reference to their show Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens.

"I'm letting Mia stay up as there's no school tomorrow. It'll actually be nice to see Gorks, even if it is on tele. We worked out before we've seen each other for 2 and a half days in almost 7 weeks," she added.

© Solent News/Shutterstock The professional dancer is currently judging the Spanish version of Strictly in Madrid

Commenting on her excitement to spend family time with Gorka and their two children Mia and Thiago, Gemma concluded: "One more week to go and he's home for a whole month!"

Gorka has been splitting his time between the UK and Madrid while he films the Spanish version of Strictly Come Dancing, where he acts as a judge.

Announcing his career news in January, he penned: "So excited to [be] back in Spain and doing the show that changed my whole life and excited to be sat on the other side of the floor this time even if I am not sure I will be able to hold myself and not dance."

Gemma was quick to show her support, commenting: "Woohoo! So proud and so excited to watch (if I can figure out the Spanish tele)."

© Instagram The couple share their Manchester home with their two children Mia and Thiago

The couple met on Strictly in 2017 and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2021. They share a home in Manchester which they have been renovating to add a playroom for their two young kids. Take a look at their plans below...

However, Gemma and Gorka have also admitted that they would like to own a home in Gorka's native Spain, which would allow Gorka to travel more easily for work and provide them with a base when visiting his family.

Gemma said they are looking at buying a "home from home" this year.

"We want to get somewhere so that we always have a home from home. It would be nice to have somewhere that I can just take them with my family. It would help me with mine and their Spanish, and Gorka’s parents could drive down," she told The Mirror.

"It’s something we’re hoping to do by the end of this year. We love Spain."

