Jo Wood is draped in satin in mother-of-the-groom co-ord for son Tyrone's wedding

A rustic outdoor setting may have been the backdrop for Tyrone Wood's wedding with Faye Harris, but that didn't stop the 180 guests dressing to the nines for the occasion.

One guest of honour who looked particularly radiant was the mother-of-the-groom Jo Wood, who was pictured in a gorgeous 'Julianne' satin suit from Galvan. It consisted of a rich plum blazer with a relaxed fit and matching high-waisted trousers with flared hems.

© The Curries Jo looked stunning in a satin suit on her son's wedding day

Both items retail for £725 but are currently on sale for £363, so fans can copy the wedding guest look for half price.

Ronnie Wood’s former wife, 69, completed her elegant outfit with a black cami top, styling her blonde hair into undone curls while her fringe framed her face.

She posed for photos with her son, who looked dapper in a deep green Ozwald Boateng suit, and her new daughter-in-law Faye, who wore an ivory embellished dress from New York designer Elizabeth Fillmore.

© The Curries The couple got married at Ronnie Wood's estate in Ireland

The satin square-neck dress was layered underneath a sheer crystal-studded overlay which she removed for the first dance. Accessorising to perfection, the bride wore Jimmy Choo shoes and a hairpiece by Jennifer Behr, before swapping her look entirely for the evening reception at K Club luxury hotel and golf resort.

Jo developed a close relationship with her daughter-in-law very quickly, with the family spending Christmas 2022 together before Tyrone proposed with his mother's engagement ring in December 2023.

© Instagram Faye spent Christmas 2022 with Tyrone's mother Jo Wood

helped Faye pick out her wedding dress during a trip to Browns Bride in London. Recalling the emotional experience, the founder of clean luxury fragrance company Eauso Vert told HELLO!: "Jo came dress shopping with me, as my mum Lorraine was away.

"As I walked out of the changing room, everyone started crying. Jo was saying: ‘Oh my God, I’ve got goosebumps.'"

© Instagram The couple got engaged in December 2023



Emotions also ran high on the big day, which took place days after Faye and Tyrone had a civil ceremony in Marylebone, London. They gathered their closest friends and family – including Rolling Stones relatives such as Sir Mick Jagger's kids Jimmy and Lizzie Jagger, and Stone Keith's granddaughter Ella Richards – in the walled garden of Ronnie's Irish estate, set in more than 80 acres of rolling green hills in County Kildare.

"I was full of emotion as soon as I saw Ty," Jo said. "Everything looked so beautiful and I love them both so much; they are just perfect. I had thought I wasn’t going to cry, but as soon as I saw Ty, I couldn’t help it." See more exclusive footage below...

In a touching tribute, Jo and Ronnie passed their wedding rings down to Tyrone and Faye, who melted them to create one-of-a-kind, sentimental jewellery.

© The Curries Jo admitted she got emotional when she saw her son on his big day

"As soon as I told my mum I wanted to marry Faye, she was like: ‘Please, take my ring – I want to keep it going,'" Tyrone said.

"It was a lovely gesture, so I took it to my dear friends Stephen and Assia Webster. They melted it down and we remade it into a modern classic. It got a new lease of life and it’s part of the family."

Hair: Ashley Marie Melamed of The Woodbridge Salon; Carly Lazarus-Dittrich

Makeup: Gemma Whitbread-Minihane;Shauna Taggart;Carrie Marley

Photography: The Curries



Videography: Butler Film & Photography

Florist: Nikki Tibbles, founder of Wild at Heart

Wedding planner: Tara Fay Events