Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement rumors teased — details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be keeping quiet over ongoing engagement rumors, but it seems ESPN analyst Adam Schefter isn't as worried about keeping a lid on anything he's been hearing.

The sports personality made a quip during NFL Live on Tuesday August 27 that hinted that he may know more than most, after Laura Rutledge shared the news that "Travis Kelce made a big purchase recently, no not an engagement ring… a race horse named Swift Delivery".

As the group discussed what they would name their own horses, Adam interjected: "I have a question, Laura, how do you know Travis Kelce did not buy an engagement ring?"

The panel then went silent before Laura replied: "I do not know, are you going to break some big news?"

Adam refused to be drawn on whether he knew anything further, simply smirking and telling the panel that all he did was "ask about how Laura knew he did not buy an engagement ring".

© Patrick Smith Travis celebrates with Taylor after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens

It was announced by Team Valor International, an American thoroughbred horse racing enterprise that provides backing for several race horses, that Travis is now a co-owner of one of their horses. The news was shared on their website with a ticker that read: "Travis Kelce joins Team Valor International & Gary Barber in ownership of three-year-old SWIFT DELIVERY."

"It's very exciting," Team Valor International Founder and CEO Barry Irwin told the Associated Press.

"I met him at the Kentucky Derby and got to spend some time with him and stuff, and we talked about horses and everything. When this horse came to light and it was owned by one of my partners already, with the name I figured this has got to be a no-brainer."

© Getty Images Taylor is joined on stage by Travis (R), during the Eras Tour

Taylor and Travis are believed to have met in July 2023 after he attended her Eras Tour in Kansas City. He later told fans on his New Heights podcast that he wanted to meet her and give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet, but she does not meet people before the show.

They then connected through friends, and have been incredibly public with their romance, with Travis attending numerous concerts and even appearing on stage with Taylor in London in June.

Travis Kelce surprises on stage at Taylor Swift concert

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared with Jan Ravnik and Kam Saunders, two of the dancers on the tour, during a transition skit to "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart".

She has also attended many of his 2023/2024 NFL games and is expected to attend the upcoming 2024/2025 season, as she wraps up the Eras Tour after almost two years.

© Icon Sportswire Taylor watches the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers

They have not spoken publicly about the future of their romance, but in the song "So High School", from her 11th album Tortured Poet's Department and about the football player, Taylor refers to the game of Marry, Kiss, Kill, which sees the player pick what they'd do to three different people.

"Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me / It’s just a game, but really / I’m bettin’ on all three for us two," Taylor sings, predicting a happily ever after for her and Travis.

