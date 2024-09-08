Amal Clooney's ageless looks at 46 are 'second to none'

Amal Clooney is impressive in so many ways.

Not only is she a highly educated and intelligent human rights lawyer, advocate for justice and former law professor at Colombia University, but she's previously held positions in the UK government and has practised law at courts in The Hague, the International Court of Justice, and beyond.

Not to mention the fact that she's a proud, hands-on mother to seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

In addition to her remarkable credentials, the 46-year-old also happens to be an icon when it comes to fashion and beauty.

We love that Amal seems to be able to do it all. And why shouldn't she? In an interview with British Vogue, the Lebanese-British-born beauty asked this question herself: "I hate the idea that you somehow, as a human being, have to be put in a box," she said.

"There's no reason why lawyers can't be fun – or actresses can't be serious."

Amal, who married her Academy Award-winning husband, 63, ten years ago, always looks flawless and her ageless visage is all down to her "second to none" beauty regime.

So how does Amal manage to look so youthful? HELLO! spoke to renowned aesthetics surgeon, Dr. Mark Solomos, who weighed in on the mother-of-two's impeccable looks.

© Clemens Bilan Amal and George wed in 2014

Amal's youthful looks achieved with 'minimal' intervention

Amal is fortunate enough to have access to top aesthetic doctors, surgeons and beyond, and many Hollywood elites who have these services and experts at their fingertips indeed reap the benefits.

However, Dr. Solomos is of the opinion that Amal has achieved such a flawless complex without dramatic surgery or aesthetic intervention.

© James Devaney Amal Clooney is positively glowing

"Amal looks incredible. I would say her face is looking even better now than it was 10 years ago, if that were possible," he told HELLO!

While we don't know if the barrister has had anything done, in Mark's view, if Amal has had treatments, they're likely to be non-invasive and simply of the beauty treatment and facial ilk, as opposed to any plastic surgery.

"Her face is softer and slightly plumper, this may be due to profhilo [a Hyaluronic Acid-based injectable treatment] or fat transfer, or just natural slight weight gain. Plumper softer faces tend to age better than thinner ones."

© @dimitrishair The lawyer has also recently transformed her look with chic blonde highlights

He continued: "If she's had any surgical procedures then you absolutely cannot tell and it's the work of a brilliant surgeon. The best work is the work you can't see!

"However, I'd be inclined to say she's most likely only had non-invasive tweaks, perhaps some ablative laser to rejuvenate the eyes, and Fraxel laser treatments on the face."

Amal's clean-living lifestyle

In addition to perhaps luxury facials and non-invasive treatments, it's certainly plausible that Amal's impeccably clean lifestyle is a factor in her looking radiant and youthful.

"She looks to be the picture of health," Mark continued: "I'm sure she has a great diet, exercises, and drinks a lot of water, all key to having great skin. I don't doubt her skincare regime is second to none."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: George makes sweet comments about twins Alexander and Ella

We all know that genetics plays a key role, too. As Mark states: "Amal is blessed with brilliant genetics too, her Lebanese heritage will also slow down the ageing process- olive skin tones are naturally more sun resistant."

In the aforementioned British Vogue interview, we're given an insight into her daily lifestyle and diet. Writer Nathan Heller reported: "Clooney leads me to the kitchen, where her chef has laid out food.

© Amy Sussman Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022

"There is a salad, spaghetti with turkey meatballs, and chicken breast with lemon sauce. We help ourselves and take a seat at a small table nearby."

MORE: Romantic celebrity moments in Venice: Lady Gaga & Michael Polanksy, Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz, more

MORE: Amal Clooney used this exact foundation shade for glowing skin at Venice Film Festival

Meanwhile, George previously gave a glimpse into their diet to People magazine.

© Daniele Venturelli Amal Clooney and George Clooney in Venice last week

The Oscar-winner explained how their chef, Viviana Frizzi, who hails from Lake Como, Italy, cooks the couple their favourite dishes including pizza with salad, and homemade gnocchi, in addition to various Lebanese and Indian dishes.

"She can make anything, including handmade gnocchi with pesto that would make you cry."