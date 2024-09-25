Princess Theodora's wedding will be worlds apart from other Greek royal brides

Princess Theodora of Greece will finally wed her long-time partner Matthew Kumar this weekend, six years after they got engaged.

It is set to be a family affair, with her siblings Princess Alexia, Crown Prince Pavlos, Prince Nikolas, and Prince Philippos reuniting for the occasion, which is set to be a bittersweet one following the death of their father King Constantine in 2023.

© Getty Princess Theodora and Mathew Kumar will marry on 28 September

While Theodora's eldest three siblings all got married in the summer between 1995 and 2010, she has chosen an autumn wedding on 28 September 2024 after delaying her nuptials twice.

Princess Theodora will walk down the aisle to American lawyer Matthew at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, in a gown by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti and sentimental bridal jewellery.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Princess Theodora will wear a wedding dress by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti

But has she been influenced by any of her family members? Take a look at how her wedding plans compare to Alexia, Pavlos, Nikolas and Philippos…

Princess Marie-Chantal

© Martin Keene - PA Images The couple got married at St Sophia's Cathedral in London

Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece married Princess Marie-Chantal on 1 July 1995 at St Sophia's Cathedral in London in front of 450 guests, including the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, then-Prince Charles and Queen Margrethe of Denmark. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests headed to Hampton Court Palace for their reception.

Marie-Chantal turned to friend and fashion designer Valentino for her stunning couture wedding dress, featuring a lace bodice, long sleeves decorated with floral motifs, and an ivory silk skirt studded with rose appliques.

She teamed the dress, which was reported to have cost £150k, with an antique tiara borrowed from Queen Anne-Marie which secured her four-and-a-half metre Chantilly lace veil with butterfly embroidery into her updo.

Princess Tatiana

© Getty Princess Tatania wore a wedding dress from Venezuelan designer Angel Sanchez

Princess Tatiana Ellinka Blatnik and Prince Nikolaos' wedding celebrations kicked off with a cocktail party at Poseidonion Grace Hotel on Spetses Island.

Tatiana ditched traditional bridal white for a pale blue J Mendel gown, which she swapped for a strapless 131-foot chantilly lace ivory gown from Venezuelan designer Angel Sanchez on her wedding day. She teamed it with a tiara from her mother-in-law, Queen Anne-Marie, which happened to be the same one Marie-Chantal wore 15 years earlier.

© Getty The former couple got married in 2010

The event planner exchanged vows with the late King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie's son Prince Nikolaos in a sunset ceremony at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos on 25 August 2010. Among the 350 guests were Tatiana's six beautiful bridesmaids, who wore mermaid-esque blue sequinned gowns, as well as Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Queen Mary of Denmark.

Tatiana and Nikolaos announced their split in April 2024.

Princess Alexia

© Pool BENAINOUS/DEVILLE Princess Alexia and Carlos Morales Quintana also chose to get married in London

Much like her brother Pavlos, Princess Alexia of Greece also chose to host her wedding celebrations in London.

The Greek royal wed Carlos Morales Quintana at the Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Sophia in London on 9 July 1999, the day before her birthday. The were joined by the likes of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden who were pictured arriving at the ceremony, before the newlyweds hosted a reception at Kenwood House.

The bride was all smiles in a simple satin V-neck gown by Inge Sprawson which she teamed with Princess Margaret of Connaught’s lace veil and the Khedive of Egypt Tiara.

However, Alexia's wedding was almost postponed after she and Carlos suffered injuries from a sailing accident two months earlier. Alexia broke her collar bone, while Carlos fractured his kneecap, but they both recovered in time to celebrate their wedding as planned.

Nina Flohr

Prince Philippos and Nina Flohr had three beautiful weddings over the course of one year.

They first exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at a Swiss ski resort in St. Moritz in December 2020, with only their fathers in attendance following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Next to an Instagram photo of her cuddling her husband in a Chanel-style jacket with scalloped edges, layered over a matching dress with embellished buttons, she wrote: "Just married (civilly)."

© Getty Philippos and Nina at their wedding in Athens in 2021

They went on to host a bigger celebration at the Stibbington House in Cambridge, with the bride wearing a silk champagne dress with a cinched waist, embellished details and a leg split.

Finally, Nina stepped out in a stunning white off-the-shoulder Chanel gown with a statement bow for her last celebration at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens – the same venue as Theodora.

The bride completed her look with an antique Corsage Tiara, worn by Princess Marie-Chantal and Princess Tatiana on their wedding days.

