Exclusive: Princess Theodora's 500k-crystal wedding dress took 1,200 hours to make

Six years in the making, Princess Theodora's royal wedding with Matthew Kumar was one to remember.

The Greek royal looked resplendent in a Celia Kritharioti wedding dress featuring hand-painted organza, a Bardot neckline with an embroidered fold, a fitted bodice and a French lace A-line skirt covered from head-to-toe with delicate embellishments.

© Shutterstock Princess Theodora wore a Celia Kritharioti wedding dress

Now, the Greek designer has opened up about the "labor-intensive" design process which included 1,200 hours of work and over 500k crystals and flowers.

"The embroidery was one of the most labor-intensive aspects. Intricate floral motifs, inspired by centuries-old royal patterns, were hand-stitched onto the fabric," Celia told HELLO!.

© Shutterstock Celia opened up about the 1,200 hours it took to create the embellished gown

"In total, over 500,000 tiny crystals and flowers were applied, each one by hand. The craftsmanship took a team of artisans nearly 1,200 hours to complete. Every detail was assessed and refined through several rehearsals to achieve the right balance of shimmer and sophistication."

Celia described it as "one-of-a-kind" thanks to the hand-painted details. "Each brushstroke was carefully applied, creating a stunning visual effect that sets this gown apart. In addition to the painting, the dress features intricate handmade embroidery, designed to complement the overall aesthetic while adding depth and texture," she explained.

It wasn't just the finishing touches that were time-consuming; Celia also admitted that the design and fittings took "several months of meticulous planning" behind closed doors.

"It began with countless consultations to capture the vision and essence that a royal gown demands. Each element was carefully considered, from the choice of fabric to the smallest embellishments," she said.

© Getty The couple originally planned to get married in 2020

By a cruel twist of fate, the designer was left with plenty of time to perfect Theodora's dress after her wedding was delayed not once but twice. It was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but Theoora and Matthew were forced to push it back following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was then announced that it had been rescheduled for spring 2023, but the bride's father King Constantine died just months earlier in January.

Heirloom accessories

© Nikolas Kominis / Studio Kominis Princess Theodora wore a sparkling Khedive of Egypt tiara in official photos released by the Greek royals

The Bold and the Beautiful actress finally walked down the aisle to her American lawyer fiance at 5.30 pm on Saturday 28 September at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

In keeping with tradition, Theodora teamed her gown with the glittering Khedive of Egypt tiara, which featured diamonds in a laurel wreath design.

The Cartier headpiece was originally owned by Princess Margaret of Connaught, who passed it down to her daughter Princess Ingrid following her death in 1920. It has been worn by Queen Anne-Marie, Queen Margrethe II, Princess Benedikte, and Princess Alexia on their wedding days.

Theodora's Carrickmacross lace veil – which was embroidered with lilies, meadowsweet, and shamrocks – was also a family heirloom from Princess Margaret of Connaught.

© Shutterstock Her lace veil was a family heirloom that once belonged to Princess Margaret of Connaught

Princess Margaret wore it on her wedding day with Prince Gustaf Adolf of Sweden in 1905, and thirty years later, Queen Ingrid also donned the bridal accessory. Once again, her three children followed suit on their wedding days, as well as Queen Mary of Denmark (nee Mary Donaldson).

Margrethe loaned the veil to her daughter-in-law when she married King Frederik in 2004.

