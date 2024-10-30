Brooklyn Beckham shares update on changing marriage with Nicola Peltz on anniversary

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife Nicola may have got married in April 2022, but they share another important milestone in October – the anniversary of the beginning of their relationship.

David and Victoria Beckham's son, 25, bought the Holidate actress, 29, a bouquet of white roses accompanied by a note written from the heart, in which he opened up about their marriage.

© Instagram Brooklyn gave his wife a bunch of white roses and a heartfelt message on their anniversary

Nicola shared a photo of the gift on her Instagram Stories, revealing her husband's note read: "Dear Nicola, Happy anniversary baby girl x we are the strongest we have ever been and I have so much love for you and you are my best friend and I can't believe you are my wife xx I am the luckiest person to ever exit and I'm so happy to call you my wife x I love you and I love everything about you xx I love you baby xx Love Brooklyn xx."

The flowers were positioned on the kitchen counter next to takeaway containers of food and Brooklyn's new hot sauce brand, Cloud23, which could indicate that they marked their anniversary with a quiet night at home.

© Instagram The couple shared the same photo to mark five years together

The pair also posted a loved-up snap on Instagram alongside heartfelt captions. "Happy anniversary baby xx I’m the luckiest guy in the world to have you by my side every day and wake up to your gorgeous face every day xx I love you with all my heart," Brooklyn wrote.

Alongside the same photo, Nicola penned: "Happy anniversary baby. Can’t believe it’s been 5 years. Thank you for being the best husband ever. I love you with all my heart."

Brooklyn and Nicola's relationship

© Claudio Lavenia The couple began dating in October 2019

The pair began dating in October 2019 and got engaged in June 2020, less than a year into their relationship.

"You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world," Nicola wrote on Instagram following the proposal, which took place in New York in Bedford. "I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift."

They tied the knot in April 2022 after delaying their wedding amid the coronavirus lockdown. "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already," Brooklyn told HELLO! in November 2021.

They tied the knot at Nicola's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida on 9 April 2022 in front of stars such as Serena and Venus Williams, Gordon Ramsay and Eva Longoria.

Nicola looked stunning in a custom Valentino wedding dress while Brooklyn's sister Harper was a bridesmaid.

The couple have taken every opportunity to gush about one another since their wedding. During their debut as a married couple at the Met Gala in 2022, Brooklyn said: "[Marriage is] so much fun. Marrying your best mate, it's the best. We feel like we're on a play date forever."

