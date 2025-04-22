Jack Nicholson's Oscar-winning ex-girlfriend of 17 years who called him a 'world-class philanderer'

Even though it appears their relationship wasn't without its issues, Jack claimed in a joint interview with People in 1985 that he asked Anjelica to marry him "all the time".

"Sometimes she turns me down, sometimes she says yes, and we don't get around to it. I'm sure at some point – probably," he said.

Anjelica admitted, though, that she wasn't sold on tying the knot with Jack. "We both believe in keeping our freedom," she explained.

"If you have a long relationship, as we've had, you go through changes. You want times together and times apart. We see each other when we want to, and at our best.

"I don't like the word commitment. It has a gloomy sound. When I hear it, I see myself enduring a long, dreary ritual. Understanding is a better word than commitment. Jack and I have an understanding."