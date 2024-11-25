Bradley Walsh shares career announcement after being replaced on major show

It's good news for Bradley Walsh fans as the popular presenter is teaming up with three other much-loved entertainers for a brand new stage show.

The Chase star will be joined by Brian Conley, Shane Richie and Joe Pasquale as they head on tour across the UK next year, bringing audiences performances inspired by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford.

© Gary Moyes Brian Conley, Joe Pasquale, Bradley Walsh and Shane Richie are going on tour next year

The quartet, who are close friends, call themselves 'The Prat Pack' and will be backed by a 15-piece band for an evening "packed with jokes".

It follows a one-off show back in March, which saw the four friends joined by the Barry Robinson Big Band at the London Palladium.

Sharing his excitement, Bradley, 64, said: "People are starved of our type of entertainment - songs, stories, jokes - and banter! It's an homage to the Rat Pack but brought up to the modern day, and it's a fantastic night. We are just thrilled. We all share the same dressing room - we're mates. We've known each other for so long now - and the show is about warmth and family - because we are. It's great, really great."

© Gary Moyes The Prat Pack will be backed by a 15-piece band

He continued: "The show harks back to the 1950s and ‘60s - the Rat Pack era of Sinatra and the gang. The four of us have been mates for over 40 years now and we have a combined age of around 250 years, so a quarter of a millennium. The only time we were on the same show was in 1993 for the Royal Variety Performance. I've been desperate to put something together like this for so long."

The tour kicks off in Edinburgh on 27 April and concludes on 23 May in Southend. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 29 November.

Bradley said he is 'thrilled' to be performing with his friends on stage next year

See the full list of tour dates below:

Sunday 27 April: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Monday 28 April: Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

Tuesday 29 April: Empire, Sunderland

Wednesday 30 April: City Hall, Hull

Thursday 1 May: Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Saturday 3 May: The Olympia, Liverpool

Sunday 4 May: The Plaza, Stockport

Monday 5 May: City Hall, Sheffield

Tuesday 6 May: Victoria Hall, Stoke

Wednesday 7 May: University of Wolverhampton at the Civic Hall

Friday 9 May: ICC Wales, Newport

Saturday 10 May: The Forum, Bath

Monday 12 May: Milton Keynes Theatre

Tuesday 13 May: De Montford Hall, Leicester

Wednesday 14 May: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Friday 16 May: Fairfield Hall, Croydon

Saturday 17 May: Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

Monday 19 May: Guildhall, Portsmouth

Tuesday 20 May: Princess Theatre, Torquay

Wednesday 21 May: Pavilion, Bournemouth

Thursday 22 May: New Theatre Oxford

Friday 23 May: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

The exciting announcement comes after Bradley was replaced as the host of the Royal Variety Performance for the 2024 show.

This year, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and comedian Alan Carr took the reins, marking the first time since 2019 that the programme featured a hosting duo.

Ahead of the show, Amanda, 53, said it was "an honour" to take on the role of co-host, adding: "This is a dream job and Alan is a true friend; we are already bursting with ideas and excitement. It's going to be such a fun night!"

© Getty Images Amanda and Alan co-hosted the Royal Variety Performance this year

Meanwhile, Alan, 48, who previously hosted the event in 2021, said: "I am completely thrilled to be asked back to host the Royal Variety Performance so soon. What a compliment and an honour!"

He added: "To be able to host this magical evening with my best friend and TV wife Amanda Holden is the icing on the cake for me."