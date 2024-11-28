Megan Fox is currently loved up with Machine Gun Kelly and the actress recently announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who have been together on and off since 2020 and got engaged in 2022, are said to be residing in the rapper's – whose real name Colson Baker – huge $10 million mansion in Encino where they will welcome their little one in early 2025.

Though the Transformers actress is now comfortable in the impressive home, which boasts multiple bedrooms and reception rooms, a spacious kitchen and a large garden area, Meghan's living situation has not always been smooth sailing.

© Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a baby

Megan Fox's former home that sparked legal trouble and health woes

The 38-year-old previously resided in a home in the celeb-adored seaside city of Malibu, however, the house posed more havoc than ocean front luxury.

Megan bought the 3,300-square-foot home in the summer of 2016 from Cynthia Pett-Dante, who happens to be Brad Pitt's longtime manager, but the actress soon realised that the house was riddled with serious issues including mould and leaks.

Megan, who is a mom to three children Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, filed a lawsuit against Cynthia in 2018 for selling the property while it was plagued with faults.

At the time she was seeking damages upwards of $5 million after Megan claimed the ordeal had caused her "constant stress" and "chronic migraines" and that the house had "ruined her life".

The MailOnline reported that after Megan filed the lawsuit, Cynthia then offered a "compromise deal" worth $100,000 in 2021 which meant either party could propose a settlement before going to trial.

The case was settled and both parties moved on.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's love story

The home was then eventually sold in April 2023 for more than $4.6 million. Despite the difficulties with its structure, the house boasted bright and colorful interiors, a large open-plan lounge area with a fireplace and a separate dining area.

The property is described as a bungalow and is set in a gated community in Ramirez Canyon. There is also a pretty patio, pool area and a basketball court on site.

© Instagram Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's garden at their $10m mansion

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's abode for their newborn

Now, Megan and Colson are living in a property that the rapper bought for $10 million two years ago.

The 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker splashed out on the property located in the Rancho Estates in Encino, California, and he seemingly got a deal after it was originally listed for $13 million by YouTuber Logan Paul.

© Lester Cohen Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Colson and Megan were together at the time of the musician buying the house, however, they split for a little while in 2023 and it's thought that Colson remained at the home.

It's not known if the artist's main residence will be where they choose to raise their family, but it's certainly a sufficient option as the house is big enough to accommodate their blended family.