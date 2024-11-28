Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pregnant Megan Fox's former $3.3m Malibu house she abandoned after it 'ruined her life'
Subscribe
Pregnant Megan Fox's former $3.3m Malibu house she abandoned after it 'ruined her life'
Megan Fox attends The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin,Getty

Pregnant Megan Fox's abandoned $3.3m Malibu house that 'ruined her life'

The Transformers actress filed a lawsuit over the damaged property

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Megan Fox is currently loved up with Machine Gun Kelly and the actress recently announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who have been together on and off since 2020 and got engaged in 2022, are said to be residing in the rapper's – whose real name Colson Baker – huge $10 million mansion in Encino where they will welcome their little one in early 2025.

Though the Transformers actress is now comfortable in the impressive home, which boasts multiple bedrooms and reception rooms, a spacious kitchen and a large garden area, Meghan's living situation has not always been smooth sailing.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020© Emma McIntyre /AMA2020
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a baby

Megan Fox's former home that sparked legal trouble and health woes

The 38-year-old previously resided in a home in the celeb-adored seaside city of Malibu, however, the house posed more havoc than ocean front luxury.

Megan bought the 3,300-square-foot home in the summer of 2016 from Cynthia Pett-Dante, who happens to be Brad Pitt's longtime manager, but the actress soon realised that the house was riddled with serious issues including mould and leaks.

Megan, who is a mom to three children Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, filed a lawsuit against Cynthia in 2018 for selling the property while it was plagued with faults.

At the time she was seeking damages upwards of $5 million after Megan claimed the ordeal had caused her "constant stress" and "chronic migraines" and that the house had "ruined her life".

The MailOnline reported that after Megan filed the lawsuit, Cynthia then offered a "compromise deal" worth $100,000 in 2021 which meant either party could propose a settlement before going to trial. 

The case was settled and both parties moved on.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's love story

The home was then eventually sold in April 2023 for more than $4.6 million. Despite the difficulties with its structure, the house boasted bright and colorful interiors, a large open-plan lounge area with a fireplace and a separate dining area.

The property is described as a bungalow and is set in a gated community in Ramirez Canyon. There is also a pretty patio, pool area and a basketball court on site.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's home © Instagram
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's garden at their $10m mansion

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's abode for their newborn

Now, Megan and Colson are living in a property that the rapper bought for $10 million two years ago.

The 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker splashed out on the property located in the Rancho Estates in Encino, California, and he seemingly got a deal after it was originally listed for $13 million by YouTuber Logan Paul.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Lester Cohen
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Colson and Megan were together at the time of the musician buying the house, however, they split for a little while in 2023 and it's thought that Colson remained at the home.

It's not known if the artist's main residence will be where they choose to raise their family, but it's certainly a sufficient option as the house is big enough to accommodate their blended family.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage.

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More