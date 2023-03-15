Have Love It or List It stars Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer ever dated? Kirstie and Phil have worked together for over two decades

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer have become one of TV's best-loved duos, akin to the likes of Ant and Dec or Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. While meeting on a screen test for Location, Location, Location in 2000, the pair established an instant connection but have they ever dated? Here's everything you need to know about the pair's decade-spanning relationship...

Have Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer ever dated?

While Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are extremely close, the pair have never actually dated. During a 2016 interview on This Morning, Kirstie couldn't help but laugh after she was asked about the nature of their relationship.

"It doesn't frustrate me, it just amazes me!" she replied, explaining that they were too much like brother and sister for romance to ever be a possibility. "We have the same things at heart but we are very different personalities," she added.

Kirstie and Phil have never dated

Phil has also reflected on their friendship, confirming that they have always had a "natural, platonic relationship." Sharing a similar sense of humour, Phil often refers to Kirstie as his "other wife," and his Instagram bio jokingly states that he's the "man that puts up with Kirstie Allsopp."

Kirstie previously revealed that they're more like brother and sister

After working together for over two decades, the pair are often asked about their enduring friendship, and it sounds like Kirstie and Phil couldn't be closer. Speaking about the future of Kirstie and Phil's Love it or List it, Phil told Express.co.uk: "Yeah, we are really close friends."

"We wouldn't still be doing it if we weren't. It's fun. We enjoy each other's company."

Who are Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer's real-life partners?

As for their real-life partners, Kirstie is in a long-term relationship with property developer Ben Anderson with whom she shares two sons, born in 2006 and 2008. Kirstie is also a step mum to Ben's two children from a previous relationship.

Phil has been married to his wife Fiona since 2001

Meanwhile, Phil has been married to his wife Fiona since 2001, and they're proud parents to two sons – Jake and Ben.

