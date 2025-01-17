Taylor Swift celebrates exciting wedding news

No Taylor Swift album is complete without a love song or two alongside her famed heartbreak anthems, but the singer's most romantic release of all time was Lover.

The album and title track single were released in 2019, and while the loved-up album didn't create as much fanfare as her lockdown LPs, Folklore and Evermore, or cause such a stir as 2024's Tortured Poets Department, Lover is still beloved by Swifties worldwide – especially those getting married.

Rumours continue to swirl about an imminent proposal from Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, but while we wait to see if this comes to fruition, Taylor still has big wedding news to celebrate.

© Getty Taylor Swift has plenty of loved-up songs

The latest annual National Wedding Survey commissioned by Hitched.co.uk revealed that Lover was the most popular first dance song in 2024. Despite the track coming out almost six years ago, this marks Taylor's debut as one of the UK’s most popular wedding singers.

Lover is a notoriously romantic song, featuring her now-iconic take on wedding vows, reading: "Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand? / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover / My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue / Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover."

Given the marriage-inspired lyrics, we see why fans pick Lover as their first dance song, but the singer has plenty of other tracks that would work just as well at weddings – and perhaps be more unique, too.

Taylor Swift's unique wedding songs

Taylor's Shakespeare-inspired track Love Story from her 2008 album Fearless is perhaps her most fairytale take on marriage, with the lyrics reading: "He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring / And said, 'Marry me, Juliet / You'll never have to be alone / I love you and that's all I really know / I talked to your dad, go pick out a white dress / It's a love story, baby, just say, yes.'"

© Getty Taylor has many romantic songs

Speak Now is another of Taylor's most romantic albums, and Enchanted is a gorgeous first dance track, with soaring choruses and incredibly romantic lyrics about meeting the love of your life.

LOOK: Inside Taylor Swift's $150m property portfolio – from New York to Nashville

For a more upbeat first dance, another Lover track that makes for a fabulous first dance song is Paper Rings, with the lyrics seeing Taylor tell her partner she'd "marry him with paper rings."

© Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going from strength to strength

With Taylor and Travis' romance seemingly going from strength to strength, we can't wait to hear more romantic songs on the singer's next release.