Zendaya and Tom Holland's fans lost their minds with excitement when it came to light that the couple had got engaged over the 2024 holiday season.

Ever since the wonderful news hit the headlines in January, fans have been wondering when the actors might be set to tie the knot.

It seems the Euphoria star's long-time stylist and close friend, Law Roach, let slip some details about when Zendaya and Tom are preparing to walk down the aisle.

© Getty Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged over the holiday period last year

Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding date details

Speaking to E! News at the Fashion Trust Awards this week, Law was asked about when the nuptials might take place.

"It's far away," he told the news outlet, adding: "They're both doing a bunch of movies this year and there's a lot of premieres next year, so you'll see a lot of red carpets."

Law said more specifically: "I'm resting up for 2026."

Neither Tom nor Zendaya has spoken out themselves about when they're planning to become husband and wife, so it's not known if Law's "2026" timeline is set in stone, or perhaps when he suspects preparations to begin.

The famous fashion designer is known and adored by Zendaya's fans for being the brains behind her iconic looks, particularly in recent years, while on a press tour for Challengers and Dune 2, both of which came out in 2024.

The stylist also said he will have a hand in the wedding on the fashion front, and we can only imagine how sensational Zendaya will look on the big day.

© Getty Images The Spider-Man actors have plenty of projects this year including Euphoria for Zendaya and Odyssey for Tom Holland, meaning they could be pushing their wedding back to 2026

Zendaya and Tom's busy schedule halting their nuptials

Those who follow Zendaya and Tom closely will know that they are both booked and busy for 2025, so news of them holding off on their wedding won't exactly come as a surprise.

London-born Tom, 28, has been spending the past few weeks in Greece, where he is filming scenes for Christopher Nolan's upcoming historical epic, Odyssey, which will also star Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson and Anne Hathaway.

© Getty Images Tom Holland is busy in Greece filming Christopher Nolan's Odyssey

The Spider-Man actor is also said to be working on a Fred Astaire biopic. Tom will take on the role of the late, great actor and dancer for the movie, though it's not known if production has begun.

Zendaya, meanwhile, has an equally busy schedule. The 28-year-old Dune actress is currently working on the third season of HBO drama, Euphoria.

© Getty Zendaya is filming Euphoria and Be My Baby this year

The award-winning show sees Zendaya as its lead, Rue Bennett, an on-and-off-again drug addict who, along with her fellow students, finds herself wrapped in the dramas of high school, all the while navigating a debilitating addiction and stints in rehab. The role won the actress her first-ever Primetime Emmy award.

Not only that, but Zendaya has also recently been cast to play Ronnie Spector in a biopic of the Ronettes singer's life called Be My Baby.

And, finally, Tom and Zendaya are working together on the new Spider-Man project, which will no doubt delight comic book fans.

© Dave Benett Both Zendaya and Tom are also working on a new Spider-Man movie, which is where their love blossomed on and off-screen

Zendaya and Tom Holland confirm engagement reports

The actors, who began dating in 2021 after their love blossomed on and off-screen filming Spider-Man, confirmed the news that they were set to wed after Zendaya walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes wearing a stunning diamond ring said to be worth $500,000.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Zendaya showed off her stunning $500k ring at the Golden Globes red carpet, subtly announcing that her boyfriend, Tom, had proposed

Tom's dad, Dominic Holland, shared on his Patreon account that his son was more than prepared to propose to his girlfriend of four years.

"Tom, as you know by now, was very well prepared. When, where, how, what to say, what to wear. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter."