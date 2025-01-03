Kaley Cuoco shares blessed wedding news in 'best NYE to date'

Kaley Cuoco kicked off 2025 with some incredible family news as she saw the new year in the best way possible.

The former Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram to share with fans a look at how she spent the holiday, calling it "The best NYE to date." Kaley ordained her sister Briana Cuoco's wedding to Brian Logan Dales, an undoubtedly special moment.

© Gregg DeGuire Kaley Cuoco had a great New Years

Sharing photos with her partner Tom Pelphrey, Kaley wore a gorgeous floor-length red dress as she stood at the top of a candlelit aisle with her sister and her betrothed. Her daughter 21 month old Matilda filled the very important role of flower girl for the occasion, donning a beautiful white dress.

It seems the special occasion got a bit much for the little one, who was photographed crying as Kaley and Briana held her close.

Kaley captioned the post: "The best NYE to date," continuing: "I got to marry my sis and her love , blend two amazing families together surrounded by our friends , a gorgeous environment , a kiss at midnight with the love of my life , and a perfect flower girl."

© Getty Kaley married her sister Briana to her now-husband Brian

"What a night to remember!" she exclaimed.

It was certainly a busy year for Kaley, who announced her engagement to Tom on August 14, 2024, over a year after giving birth to their first child.

© Instagram Photo shared by Kaley Cuoco on Instagram Stories August 14, 2024 confirming her engagement to Tom Pelphrey

Announcing the birth of their daughter, Tom said: "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible."

Kaley revealed that Matilda's first word was certainly a surprise to her, as she joked: "All she says is 'dad, dada.' It's her favorite frickin word. I'm like, 'Do you know the word mama? Have you ever heard it?' But it's all dad. Dad. Dad."

© Instagram Photo shared by Kaley Cuoco on Instagram on set with her daughter Matilda, a diamond ring visible on her ring finger

She described taking care of her baby as "like taking care of your drunk best friend every day. All day, literally all day."

"They're crying when they don’t get what they want, you"re making sure they make it to the bathroom or you’re cleaning their throw up from whatever."

"They’re out of their minds and you’re making sure they don't die all day long," she continued on Jimmy Fallon. "And then they black out and you're like ready to die and they wake up and they're like, 'What’s for breakfast?'"