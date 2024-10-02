Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Theodora's emotional wedding moment following father's death
Subscribe
Princess Theodora's emotional wedding moment following father's death
Princess Theodora and her brother Pavlos waving on her wedding day© NurPhoto

Princess Theodora's emotional wedding moment with brother Crown Prince Pavlos following father's death

The late King Constantine's kids shared a sweet moment at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Greece's Princess Theodora shared a special wedding moment with her brother Prince Pavlos, who walked her down the aisle at 5.30 pm on Saturday 28 September at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens. 

After the late King Constantine died in January 2023, delaying Theodora's wedding with Matthew Kumar for the second time, the bride turned to her brother for support on her big day.

Prince Pavlos kissing sister Theodora's hand at the altar
Pavlos was spotted kissing his sister's hand in a sweet moment at the altar

The siblings' emotional moment at the altar was caught on camera, with photos showing Pavlos kissing his sister's hand as he gave his blessing ahead of the ceremony.

Princess Theodora in wedding dress beside Crown Prince Pavlos© Shutterstock
Princess Theodora asked her brother Crown Prince Pavlos to walk her down the aisle

Constantine's death

Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar dressed in all-black© Getty
Princess Theodora's father King Constantine died in January 2023

The British-born Greek royal, 41, got engaged to American lawyer Matthew in 2018. The couple's wedding was initially set to take place on the Greek island of Spetses in 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

They set their new date for "early 2023", but they postponed the wedding once again after the late King died on 10 January.

Princess Theodora's late father sitting in an armchair© Instagram
Theodora postponed her wedding after her father's death

Constantine died aged 82 after spending time in intensive care at the Hygeia Hospital in Athens. 

Shortly after his death, the royal-turned-actress took to her Instagram page to share a heartbreaking tribute to her father which read: "It's been two months since you left us. Miss you every day Papa. Love you [white heart emoji]." 

Theodora's wedding

Matthew Kumar holding the hand of Princess Theodora as they walk with Queen Anne-Marie© Europa Press Entertainment
Princess Theodora kicked off her celebrations with a pre-wedding reception

Theodora and Matthew's wedding celebrations began with a pre-wedding dinner at the Byzantine and Christian Museum, where Theodora stepped out in a midi dress featuring a statement bow on the back. 

The following day, she walked down the aisle in front of 250 guests in a Celia Kritharioti wedding dress featuring hand-painted organza, a Bardot neckline and a French lace A-line skirt covered with delicate embellishments. 

Princess Theodora bride exiting car© Shutterstock
The bride wore an embellished Celia Kritharioti gown

The Greek designer opened up to HELLO! about the "labor-intensive" design process which included 1,200 hours of work and over 500k crystals and flowers.

"The embroidery was one of the most labor-intensive aspects. Intricate floral motifs, inspired by centuries-old royal patterns, were hand-stitched onto the fabric," Celia said.

Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar laughing at the wedding table© Nikolas Kominis
Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar celebrated their post-wedding dinner at One & Only Aesthesis Hotel

"In total, over 500,000 tiny crystals and flowers were applied, each one by hand. The craftsmanship took a team of artisans nearly 1,200 hours to complete. Every detail was assessed and refined through several rehearsals to achieve the right balance of shimmer and sophistication."

In keeping with tradition, Theodora teamed her gown with the glittering Khedive of Egypt tiara and the Carrickmacross lace veil - both family heirlooms previously owned by Princess Margaret of Connaught.

Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar dancing at their wedding reception© Nikolas Kominis
Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar were pictured dancing at their wedding reception

An after-wedding dinner took place at the One and Only Aesthesis Hotel in the Vouliagmeni area. 

The hotel is situated on the former site of The Stars nightclub, where Theodora's aunt Queen Sofia and uncle King Juan Carlos I celebrated after their nuptials in 1962.

READ: Princess Theodora's close-knit bridal party revealed

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More