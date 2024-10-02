Princess Theodora's emotional wedding moment with brother Crown Prince Pavlos following father's death

Greece's Princess Theodora shared a special wedding moment with her brother Prince Pavlos, who walked her down the aisle at 5.30 pm on Saturday 28 September at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

After the late King Constantine died in January 2023, delaying Theodora's wedding with Matthew Kumar for the second time, the bride turned to her brother for support on her big day.

Pavlos was spotted kissing his sister's hand in a sweet moment at the altar

The siblings' emotional moment at the altar was caught on camera, with photos showing Pavlos kissing his sister's hand as he gave his blessing ahead of the ceremony.

© Shutterstock Princess Theodora asked her brother Crown Prince Pavlos to walk her down the aisle

Constantine's death

© Getty Princess Theodora's father King Constantine died in January 2023

The British-born Greek royal, 41, got engaged to American lawyer Matthew in 2018. The couple's wedding was initially set to take place on the Greek island of Spetses in 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They set their new date for "early 2023", but they postponed the wedding once again after the late King died on 10 January.

© Instagram Theodora postponed her wedding after her father's death

Constantine died aged 82 after spending time in intensive care at the Hygeia Hospital in Athens.

Shortly after his death, the royal-turned-actress took to her Instagram page to share a heartbreaking tribute to her father which read: "It's been two months since you left us. Miss you every day Papa. Love you [white heart emoji]."

Theodora's wedding

© Europa Press Entertainment Princess Theodora kicked off her celebrations with a pre-wedding reception

Theodora and Matthew's wedding celebrations began with a pre-wedding dinner at the Byzantine and Christian Museum, where Theodora stepped out in a midi dress featuring a statement bow on the back.

The following day, she walked down the aisle in front of 250 guests in a Celia Kritharioti wedding dress featuring hand-painted organza, a Bardot neckline and a French lace A-line skirt covered with delicate embellishments.

© Shutterstock The bride wore an embellished Celia Kritharioti gown

The Greek designer opened up to HELLO! about the "labor-intensive" design process which included 1,200 hours of work and over 500k crystals and flowers.

"The embroidery was one of the most labor-intensive aspects. Intricate floral motifs, inspired by centuries-old royal patterns, were hand-stitched onto the fabric," Celia said.

© Nikolas Kominis Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar celebrated their post-wedding dinner at One & Only Aesthesis Hotel

"In total, over 500,000 tiny crystals and flowers were applied, each one by hand. The craftsmanship took a team of artisans nearly 1,200 hours to complete. Every detail was assessed and refined through several rehearsals to achieve the right balance of shimmer and sophistication."

In keeping with tradition, Theodora teamed her gown with the glittering Khedive of Egypt tiara and the Carrickmacross lace veil - both family heirlooms previously owned by Princess Margaret of Connaught.

© Nikolas Kominis Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar were pictured dancing at their wedding reception

An after-wedding dinner took place at the One and Only Aesthesis Hotel in the Vouliagmeni area.

The hotel is situated on the former site of The Stars nightclub, where Theodora's aunt Queen Sofia and uncle King Juan Carlos I celebrated after their nuptials in 1962.

