Prince William's cousin weds British banker in stylish ceremony

Prince William's cousin, Phoebe Knatchbull has wed British banker Leopold Glover. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Phoebe's sister, Daisy Knatchbull, shared photos from their low-key London nuptials.

© Instagram Phoebe Knatchbull and Leopold Glover married at Kensington and Chelsea Register Office

Pictured outside the Kensington and Chelsea Register Office, newlyweds Phoebe and Leopold were euphoric, sharing a kiss as their friends and family showered them with confetti.

Putting a modern spin on her bridal attire, Phoebe – the great-granddaughter of the 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma – stepped out in a cream tuxedo-style mini dress. Accessorising with beige slingback stilettos, the 29-year-old swept her blonde tresses into a half-up-half-down style. Pinned with a statement bow, the words 'Mrs Glover' had been lovingly stitched into the fabric.

© Instagram The couple beamed as friends and family showered them in confetti

As for Leopold, 31, the groom put on a dapper display in a black tailored suit complete with a crisp white shirt and a patterned tie.

It was just last month that the couple announced their engagement. According to Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, Leopold had popped the question during a romantic moment at New York's Central Park.

© Instagram Phoebe wore a tuxedo-style mini dress for her big day

The bride-to-be - a distant relation to Prince William and Prince Harry - shared her excitement with Richard Eden and suggested that she would be wearing a design from her sister Daisy's brand, Knatchbull. "Every bride dressed in Knatchbull looks incredible," she said at the time.

Phoebe, who is notoriously private, was given a stunning sapphire ring when Leopold proposed. While little is known about their relationship, it's widely reported that the couple has been living across the pond for a while now, with Phoebe working as a global account development director at Freuds+ in New York.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

Having chosen to wed in London, the newlyweds were able to reunite with many of their close friends and family members, many of whom have royal connections.

Phoebe's father is the Hon. Philip Knatchbull, who is the son of Patricia Knatchbull, 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma. She was the eldest daughter of Prince Philip's beloved uncle 'Dickie' Mountbatten.

© Hannah Young/Shutterstock Phoebe Knatchbull, Freddy Knatchbull, Daisy Knatchbull, Wendy Amanda Leach and Philip Knatchbull pictured together in 2023

Patricia, and her younger sister, Lady Pamela Hicks, often played with the future Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret during their childhood. Later in life, when Patricia married Lord Brabourne in 1947, Princess Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, Lady Pamela, and Princess Alexandra of Kent all served as her bridesmaids. Patricia and Lord Brabourne enjoyed a long and happy marriage, raising eight children together before his passing in 2005.

Alongside Phoebe's older sister, Daisy, the bride has a half-brother, Freddy Knatchbull, who currently appears in the E4 reality TV show, Made in Chelsea. He also models, and according to his Instagram bio, is a British army reservist.