Prince William's cousin gets engaged with stunning sapphire ring in New York proposal

Congratulations are in order for Phoebe Knatchbull, the great-granddaughter of the 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, who has announced her engagement to British banker Leopold Glover.

According to Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, Leopold proposed to Phoebe earlier this week in a romantic moment at Central Park, New York.

© Getty The Mountbatten family are related to Prince William and Prince Harry

The bride-to-be - a distant relation to Prince William and Prince Harry - shared her excitement with Richard Eden, and confirmed she would be a suit from elder sister Daisy's brand Knatchbull, formerly known as The Deck.

"Every bride dressed in Knatchbull looks incredible," she added.

In a photo circulating on social media, the 29-year-old proudly displayed a stunning sapphire engagement ring.

Phoebe, who attended Wycombe Abbey boarding school before earning a degree from Bristol University, is now carving out a successful career as a global account development director at Freuds+ in New York.

The wedding will no doubt be a big family affair, and may attract a whole of friends with close connections to the royal family. Phoebe's father is the Hon. Philip Knatchbull, who is the son of Patricia Knatchbull, 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma. She was the eldest daughter of Prince Philip's beloved uncle 'Dickie' Mountbatten.

© Getty Philip Knatchbull with his eldest daughter Daisy

Meanwhile, Phoebe's half-brother Freddy Knatchbull appears in E4 reality TV show, Made in Chelsea.

"My family is very supportive and have always been,' Freddy previously told Daily Mail about his family. "I love them to bits and it makes me very happy that they are so excited for me."

Mountbatten family's close ties to the royal family

Phoebe and Freddy's father, Philip, is the son of Patricia Knatchbull and John Knatchbull, 7th Baron Brabourne. Lord and Lady Mountbatten had two daughters: Patricia, 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma, and Lady Pamela Hicks.

Patricia, the eldest daughter, shared a particularly close bond with the British royal family. Both she and her younger sister, Lady Pamela Hicks, often played with the future Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret during their childhood.

© PNA Rota Pamela Mountbatten, Princess Alexandra of Kent, Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth outside Romsey Abbey after attending the wedding of Captain Lord Brabourne and Patricia Mountbatten

When Patricia married Lord Brabourne in 1947, it was a royal affair. Princess Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, Lady Pamela, and Princess Alexandra of Kent all served as her bridesmaids.

Patricia and Lord Brabourne enjoyed a long and happy marriage, raising eight children together before his passing in 2005.

Mountbatten family tragedy

Lady Mountbatten's life was devastated in August 1979 when the IRA blew up the family's boat in Co Sligo.

© Photo: Getty Images King Charles with Prince Philip's beloved uncle 'Dickie' Mountbatten

Her father, Earl Mountbatten, mother-in-law, the Dowager Lady Brabourne and her 14-year-old son Nicholas Knatchbull were all killed instantly, as was 15-year-old boat boy Paul Maxwell. Nicholas' twin brother, Tim, survived with severe injuries.

Lady Mountbatten was pulled from the water, and needed 120 stitches to her face, which she later referred to as "my IRA facelift".