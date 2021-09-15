Meghan Markle unveils new LA power look with two bold outfits

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Prince Harry's birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked the occasion by releasing some smouldering shots of themselves on the cover of US title TIME magazine.

The royal parents have made this year's Time 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list with a short profile written by chef Jose Andres, who is the founder of World Central Kitchen.

The Sussexes' Archewell Foundation has partnered with the non-profit organisation, whioh helps feed communities worldwide, including in the aftermath of natural disasters.

In the stunning photographs, Meghan can be seen displaying the impeccable, LA style wardrobe she is known for. First up, we have a dazzling white jumpsuit which is sleeveless, and classically cut with smooth lines and a tailored finish. We're loving the gold jewellery, too.

Meghan looks amazing in her white jumpsuit

The former Suits actress wears her beautiful raven mane loose and waved, and her makeup is flawless.

In the second photograph, which also appeared on the Archewell website, Harry is seen rocking a very suave olive green suit (which really complements his red hair) and Meghan is sporting navy trousers and a khaki roll neck, with her hair up in a chic messy bun, like she means business! Amazing.

In the piece for Time Magazine, Jose writes: "In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don't know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for the people they don't know. They don't just opine. They run toward the struggle."

"In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle," writes @chefjoseandres #TIME100 https://t.co/sXKFTOM1Mp pic.twitter.com/Yaj40XGVbf — TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan are joined by six other worldwide covers: gymnast Simone Biles, actor Kate Winslet, singer-songwriter Billie Eillish, director-general of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang and writer Cathy Park Hong.

To mark Harry's birthday on Wednesday, the Queen, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all shared touching photos and messages on their social media accounts.

