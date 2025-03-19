Adolescence star Stephen Graham 'blown away' by famous wife he almost didn't marry

Stephen Graham has taken every opportunity to gush about his wife and childhood sweetheart Hannah Walters.

The Adolescence star married fellow actor Hannah in 2008, years after they first met at Rose Bruford Performing Arts College in Kent. Stephen admitted they were "bezzie mates" at first, but they realised their feelings for each other were growing and it was "daft" to remain just friends.

Stephen sweetly admitted he was "blown away" by his wife's talent years before they worked together on This Is England in 2006. During a Q&A about the 2021 prison drama Time, Stephen explained: "I watched Hannah back in the day at drama school and always thought she was brilliant.

"Watching her read, doing scenes with her over the course of our time together, and also while she's been a working actress, I've been blown away. I just think, 'Wow... she is amazing'."

© Getty Images for BFI The couple have starred alongside each other in several shows after meeting at Rose Bruford Performing Arts College

Hannah has similarly only had positive things to say about Stephen, whom she also worked with on Boiling Point. "It’s always gorgeous working with Mr G," the Emily actress told The Independent.

"We're just a bit silly, me and Stephen. There’s lots of banter and we’re a bit daft and a bit cuddly and, you know, we’re best friends."

Whirlwind romance

© WireImage Stephen and Hannah were friends for years before they got married in 2008

While Stephen and Hannah developed a close friendship before their relationship turned romantic, he admitted they almost didn't get together at all.

During an appearance on Desert Island Discs in 2019, he said: "She went to Spain for a little bit and I couldn't see her, and she was going to move out there. She came back and we hadn't been on a date in these five years, six years, just talking lots. And I said, 'Can I take you on a date?' She went: 'What?'

"And we went to see Saving Private Ryan, had a bite to eat in Greenwich and we were at New Cross train station and I said: 'Please don't go to Spain.'

"She asked: 'Why?' and I said: 'Well, I love you.' She said she'd been waiting five years for me to say that. The next day we moved in together, and we've been together ever since."

Country life

© Getty Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters are parents to children Grace and Alfie

The couple now live in the Leicestershire village of Ibstock in a home estimated to be worth £450k with their two children Grace and Alfie.

Despite their fame, Stephen and Hannah have remained down-to-earth, according to their neighbours.

One local told Staffordshire Live: "I live in the area. I've met him; many people I know see him shopping, etc. All good words, a lovely man, lovely family. Never heard a bad word about him. Just puzzled why he lives in Ibstock."

Another agreed, adding: "He has never got too big for his boots like most actors do when they become very famous.

"It's nice to see he hasn't forgotten where he came from and I don’t mean the area I mean staying humble."