Barack Obama pays adorable tribute to wife Michelle Obama as she celebrates birthday

President Barack Obama has called his wife Michelle "the love of my life" as the former First Lady celebrates her 61st birthday.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it," the father-of-two shared on Instagram alongside an image of the two of them holding hands across a dinner table.

"I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!" he concluded.

© Instagram Barack and Michelle Obama hold hands over a dinner table set for two

Michelle commented on the post with a simple: "Love you, honey!"

Barack and Michelle quickly became one of America's favorite couples when they were elected to the White House in 2008 as President of the United States and his First Lady respectively.

© Getty Images Obama is hugged by his wife Michelle before his speech in 2008

Although their tenure ended eight years ago, Barack, 63, and Michelle, 61, remain extremely popular and influential among the American public.

Fans were quick to share their best wishes to Michelle on Barack's post, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Mrs. Obama. Forever my First Lady."

Barack and Michelle met in June 1989, when the former joined the law firm Sidley Austin.

© Michelle Obama Barack and Michelle's wedding on October 3, 1992

Michelle, then Michelle Robinson, was his senior advisor for his first three months, and declined his initial offers to date. But she soon agreed and their first date was a trip to the ice cream parlor Baskin-Robbins.

"I kissed her, and it tasted like chocolate. We clicked right away…by the end of the date, it was over…I was sold," Barack told O Magazine.

The building now has a plaque outside, commemorating the moment the "President Barack Obama first kissed Michelle Obama".

© Getty Images A plaque placed outside a strip mall in the Hyde Park neighborhood marks the location where President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama shared their first kiss

Together they welcomed two daughters; on July 4, 1998, Michelle gave birth to Malia Ann Obama. Malia is now a filmmaker, having premiered her short film at the Sundance Film Festival, and goes by the professional name "Malia Ann."

On June 10, 2001, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Natasha Obama, who goes by Sasha.

Sasha is a graduate from the University of Southern California with a degree in Sociology, and currently lives in Los Angeles with her older sister.

With Michelle celebrating her birthday on January 17, she has also decided not to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump and his vice president, J.D. Vance on January 20, 2025.

A spokesperson for the former first lady confirmed the news; Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, will be in attendance, the AP reported.

The decision comes after Michelle also missed former President Jimmy Carter's funeral. Her husband Barack did attend, and was sitting next to the incoming president.